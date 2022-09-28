Read full article on original website
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Cortland leaders exploring speed limit change on Route 281
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland are seeking a traffic study for part of Route 281. Mayor Scott Steve says speed is the issue. Last week, the Cortland Common Council approved having the mayor write to the state Department of Transportation to request a traffic study. Mayor Steve says they’re hoping to reduce the speed limit between West Main and Hillcrest Drive to 35 miles an hour.
Oakdale Road in Johnson City to Reopen Soon Following Bridge Job
A Johnson City roadway that's been shut down for weeks for a construction project will be returning to service. Oakdale Road between Harry L. Drive in the village and Main Street in Westover has been closed since September 6 while an old railroad bridge was replaced. The L.C. Whitford Company...
Part of North Triphammer Road closing to all traffic Wednesday
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y.—The northbound lane of a segment of North Triphammer Road will be closed for most of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The closure will impact the part of North Triphammer road between Winthrop Drive to Sheraton Drive, and the lane will be closed to all traffic. The closure is taking place at the request of the Village of Cayuga Heights Department of Public Works.
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Local organization acquires ‘forested acres’ in Cortland County
A local organization recently acquired six forested acres in Cortland County, which expands the “network of conserved lands” at the south end of Skaneateles Lake. According to a release by Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT), the organization’s acquisition is forested land in the town of Scott. “The...
Wineglass Marathon announces street closures throughout Twin Tiers
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon is approaching and event organizers have shared the 2022 course map. On October 2, 2022, 26.2 miles of state, county, town, village, and city roads will be closed or experience traffic control for the marathon and half marathon. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon will start at […]
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
Regional Lawmakers call for Gov. Hochul to provide financial assistance for Steuben County Flooding Victims
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It has now been thirteen months after Steuben County was impacted by flash flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred. Today Regional lawmakers and local leaders called today on Governor Hochul to provide financial assistance to businesses and home owners to allow them to fully rebuild and recover from the flooding. A press […]
Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car crash
A fundraiser has been started and the Spencer-Van Etten School District is offering resources to students, staff and parents after a high school senior died in a vehicle crash earlier this week.
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County
New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
Vision Automotive Group sells area dealerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Vision Automotive Group has sold its local dealerships to a Florida firm. That’s according to our news partner Rochester Business Journal. There are nine of these dealerships in our area. Locations in Greece, Canandaigua and Henrietta are all being sold. The total purchase price was more...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Accident in Sidney splits car in two
Yesterday, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to two-car motor vehicle accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney.
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
NYSP release additional information on the two stabbed in Chenango County
The New York State Police have released additional information about the stabbing that they responded early this morning that multiple people to the hospital
