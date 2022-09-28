Read full article on original website
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior
SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
“The Little Oak” – A Sequel to Binghamton’s Beloved Red Oak Diner
The Broome County woman who helped operate the Red Oak Diner in Binghamton for decades is preparing to open a new restaurant. Julianne Ludka and her daughter, Maria Olsen, are busy setting up a place in Conklin they plan to call "The Little Oak Neighborhood Bistro & Bakery." Julianne Ludka...
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
Former Auburn City Council candidate who owns restaurant charged with stealing food from Wegmans
Geddes, N.Y. — A former Auburn City Council candidate and business owner has been charged with stealing more than $400 in groceries from a Wegmans store in Onondaga County, police said. Robert Otterstatter, 51, had been banned from all of the chain’s grocery stores when he stole merchandise on...
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Spencer-Van Etten High School senior dies in car crash
A fundraiser has been started and the Spencer-Van Etten School District is offering resources to students, staff and parents after a high school senior died in a vehicle crash earlier this week.
Tioga County teen dies in car crash
SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County teen has died. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Spencer Monday morning. A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house. No one in the home was injured. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died. He was a senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School. His passing was confirmed by Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case.
MacKenzie-Childs to host first artisan craft festival
(WSYR-TV) — Mac-Kenzie Childs is one of the top attractions in the Finger Lakes region. This weekend, they’re giving folks another reason to visit their campus in Aurora. Carol Ryerson is the director of customer experience at MacKenzie-Childs. Lacey Race is the art director for MacKenzie-Childs and the designer at Red Headed Stepchild Paper Company.
Syracuse’s independent mayor makes endorsement in New York governor’s race
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, a political independent, said he didn’t hesitate when Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Sunday and asked for his endorsement. Hochul, a Democrat, made the request during a private breakfast at the Gem Diner in Syracuse.
Cortland’s Most Powerful Voice: My Honest Opinion of the New Dio Movie
The first authorized documentary about metal icon and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio made its Central New York premiere recently, and I couldn't wait to see it. Before we get to the movie, a quick briefing on my Dio fandom:. There was something about Ronnie James Dio that captured my...
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
What to know about Mayor Kraham’s student housing proposal
Over the past couple of months, a proposed zoning law by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, targeting student housing, has been making its way through city’s legislative channels. If the law is passed, these are the zoning changes that will come into effect:. – R1 and R3 zones will be...
