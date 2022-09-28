ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfield, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Ithacans impressed by new park, trails

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
ITHACA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newfield, NY
WIBX 950

One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger

One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
WETM 18 News

Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
SPENCER, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 1408 Straits Corners Rd., Tioga, from Randall Kunkle and Paula Hirjak to Bernardo and Debra Turbides for $285,000. On Sept. 15, 2022, property located at 72 Ellis Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Tioga County to Kayla Pond for $18,000. On Sept. 15,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open It#Volunteers#Rec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whcuradio.com

Enfield man leads police on chase in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A high-speed chase in the City of Ithaca. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies saw an uninsured 2012 black Mercedes Benz driving on North Meadow Street around 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver sped off at a high rate of speed. The Mercedes came to a stop on Cascadilla Street, where the driver fled on foot. When deputies caught up with the driver, they say they saw him throw something into the Cayuga Lake Inlet before he was apprehended. Deputies located the item and it was later identified as crack/cocaine. 54-year-old John Orak, of Enfield, was arrested and charged with felony evidence tampering and several misdemeanors, including unlawful fleeing and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tioga County teen dies in car crash

SPENCER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tioga County teen has died. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash in the Town of Spencer Monday morning. A vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a house. No one in the home was injured. The driver was transported to Robert Packer Hospital, where he later died. He was a senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School. His passing was confirmed by Spencer-Van Etten School District Superintendent Barbara Case.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

MacKenzie-Childs to host first artisan craft festival

(WSYR-TV) — Mac-Kenzie Childs is one of the top attractions in the Finger Lakes region. This weekend, they’re giving folks another reason to visit their campus in Aurora. Carol Ryerson is the director of customer experience at MacKenzie-Childs. Lacey Race is the art director for MacKenzie-Childs and the designer at Red Headed Stepchild Paper Company.
AURORA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17

(WSYR-TV) —  The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

What to know about Mayor Kraham’s student housing proposal

Over the past couple of months, a proposed zoning law by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, targeting student housing, has been making its way through city’s legislative channels. If the law is passed, these are the zoning changes that will come into effect:. – R1 and R3 zones will be...
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy