Idaho Falls, ID

Post Register

Former longtime Bonneville County clerk dies

In 2016 after the retirement of Bonneville County Clerk Ronald Longmore, the county courthouse named its largest courtroom after him. Longmore joked that people would think the newly christened Ronald Longmore Centennial Courtroom was so named because he had worked there for a century.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen open for business

The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT, ID
New Ammon library to hold grand opening Saturday

The new Bonneville County Library District branch in Ammon has ditched the Lane Bryant sign from the space’s former inhabitant and is sporting some new artwork in preparation for its grand opening events at 9 a.m. Saturday. When the Post Register last spoke to Michelle Tolman, director of the...
AMMON, ID
Rigby Airport Board requests help from Jefferson County

Rigby Airport Board President Michael Byers requested assistance from Jefferson County, in the form of a resource utilization arrangement, to complete an airport expansion project as frugally as possible. The airport in Jefferson County is regulated by the City of Rigby, and according to Byers, the board is also in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Madison rallies past Hillcrest

REXBURG- Sometimes it is not about how you start the game, but it is about how you finish. That became the theme for both the Madison Bobcats and the Hillcrest Knights Friday night as the Bobcats got the victory with the final score of 14-10. The game was a tale...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ririe can't overcome Firth's running game

RIRIE – As the rain began to fall midway through the first quarter Friday night it became apparent that running the ball was going to be the best option for moving down the field. But unfortunately for the host Ririe Bulldogs it was the visitors from Firth that found...
RIRIE, ID
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby defense propels win over Skyline

In the big picture world of high school football, Friday's game between Skyline and Rigby meant nothing. The outcome doesn't count in the conference standings or sway potential playoff positioning for the 5A Trojans or the 4A Grizzlies.
RIGBY, ID

