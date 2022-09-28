Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theithacan.org
Terrace 10 is housing IC employees and visitors for Fall 2022
Because of staffing shortages at Ithaca College and high housing prices in Ithaca, the college’s Terrace 10 residence hall is being used to house college employees and as a hotel on heavily populated weekends in Fall 2022. Jeff Golden, senior director of Auxiliary Services, said Terrace 10 was scheduled...
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
wxhc.com
Response From CAPCO, YWCA, and City of Cortland Regarding Parker School
An official statement was released regarding the Parker School Project yesterday, September 28th. The City of Cortland along with CAPCO and the YWCA confirmed that the project “will no longer be pursued.”. “It is the building, not the vision, that is at issue here,” Stated Cortland Mayor Scott Steve...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca considers demolishing building in historic district
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A building in Ithaca’s East Hill Historic District may be demolished. Officials are considering knocking down a carriage house on East Buffalo Street. Owners of the property say the building is in danger of collapse. City documents show the house dates back to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tompkinsweekly.com
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
wxhc.com
Another Chance for New Life For Circus House on Homer Ave. in Homer
Another chance for new life at the Circus House at 161 S. Main St. in the Village of Homer could prove to be successful. Currently, the Village of Homer will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, October 6th at 5:30pm at the Homer Town Hall, 31 N. Main St. in the Village.
waer.org
Dredging projects to help boost tourism in New York
The state of New York has completed 20 dredging projects in eight counties along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to boost recreation and the economy. The $15 million project is part of a $300 million resiliency and economic development initiative to help communities recovering from damage caused by high water levels along the lake and river.
whcuradio.com
Ithacans impressed by new park, trails
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — There’s a new place to jog and walk your dog in Ithaca. Saunders Park opened on September 6. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went there to see what people think of the trails. Matt on the Street is a weekly segment that airs Fridays on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsChannel 36
The Wall That Heals at Riverfront Park in Sayre - When Can You See it?
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. is coming to Sayre, Pennsylvania in October. The wall will arrive by motorcycle escort from Wysox to Sayre, arriving at approximately 12:45PM on Tuesday, October 4th. Assembly of the wall begins at 3PM on Tuesday, with the panels at the apex being placed. The remainder of the wall will begin at 8:30AM on Wednesday, and will take several hours to complete.
In rare move, 3 political parties unite to try to stop CNY man who took fentanyl from becoming judge
Nelson, N.Y. — In a highly unusual move, three political parties - including the Democrats and Republicans - have now united to try to make sure a man on the ballot does not get elected judge in Madison County. They are urging people to not vote for Bradley Moses,...
Syracuse’s independent mayor makes endorsement in New York governor’s race
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, a political independent, said he didn’t hesitate when Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Sunday and asked for his endorsement. Hochul, a Democrat, made the request during a private breakfast at the Gem Diner in Syracuse.
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKTV
Syracuse judge hears arguments challenging New York's new gun law
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday before Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)
I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
Former Auburn City Council candidate who owns restaurant charged with stealing food from Wegmans
Geddes, N.Y. — A former Auburn City Council candidate and business owner has been charged with stealing more than $400 in groceries from a Wegmans store in Onondaga County, police said. Robert Otterstatter, 51, had been banned from all of the chain’s grocery stores when he stole merchandise on...
Oakdale Road in Johnson City to Reopen Soon Following Bridge Job
A Johnson City roadway that's been shut down for weeks for a construction project will be returning to service. Oakdale Road between Harry L. Drive in the village and Main Street in Westover has been closed since September 6 while an old railroad bridge was replaced. The L.C. Whitford Company...
Long-time Dryden restaurant, claimed by flames, seeks revival
DRYDEN, N.Y. — A venerable Dryden dining staple destroyed by fire is making plans for a comeback. The Plantation Bar & Grill restaurant operated for many years at a converted home at 1285 Dryden Road. The restaurant and bar worked hard to adapt to the difficult measures brought on by the COVID pandemic, struggling through the challenges of social distancing and limited indoor dining.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Comments / 0