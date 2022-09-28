I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!

MADISON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO