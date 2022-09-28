Read full article on original website
US News & World Report ranks Binghamton-area schools
US News & World Report recently released their ranking of the best high schools in the country. The large list is broken down into smaller subsets, including a list of Best High Schools in the Binghamton, NY Area.
WKTV
Students become sick after eating food laced with marijuana at middle school in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – A shelter in place was called at Otto Shortell Middle School in the Oneida City School District Friday morning after several students became ill after eating food laced with marijuana. According to a letter sent to parents by the superintendent, a student brought the food to...
Candle Vigil held for Spencer-Van Etten School senior
SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — As the sun set Thursday evening, over 100 people gathered at Nichols Park in Spencer to honor the memory of the Spencer-Van Etten High School senior that died on Monday. The vigil started at 7:30 p.m. as people congregated under, and around, the pavilion at the park to remember Traviz Allen. […]
Five restaurants fail their health inspections: September 11-17
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 11 to 17. Five food services failed their inspections: Coppertop Tavern, Milton Ave Kentucky Fried Chicken, Erie Blvd Limp Lizard Lounge Bar, Onondaga Blvd Rice Box, James St. Salt City Smokehouse, South Collingwood Ave Two restaurants […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Republican View: Time to expand Ithaca as a sanctuary city
The time has come to expand the city of Ithaca’s commitment to offering sanctuary to despised groups. On July 6, 2022, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for abortion (tinyurl.com/2k4jpjup). In 2017, Common Council declared Ithaca a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants. The city should now extend that sanctuary promise to New York’s most despised minorities: Republicans and conservatives.
Missing Ithaca woman found safe
The Ithaca Police Department report that the woman that had been missing has been safely located.
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Youngs, Conole, anyone but ... (Your Letters)
I am endorsing Lee Zeldin for governor because of his outspoken repudiation of the horrific vaccine mandate and subsequent annihilation of religious exemptions for healthcare workers from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her August 2021 executive order. I work full time as a registered nurse in a Syracuse hospital witnessing the effects of this horrible policy. All staffing has been decimated. Patients tell me often that they see how understaffed we are and I do my best to care for them but inform them that Hochul has made all healthcare facilities unsafe not because of quality of care, but lack of nurses, doctors, techs and all ancillary staff leaving this state! Her answer is to give us a $3,000 “bonus.” It’s more accurately described as a “bribe.” Last year her answer was to call in the National Guard!
Strike at Sysco in Syracuse threatens food supplies to restaurants, hospitals and more
Warners, N.Y. — About 200 union employees at the Central New York distribution center for food supplier Sysco walked off the job Tuesday night. The strike by members of Teamsters Local 317, including drivers and warehouse workers, affects supplies to local restaurants as well as big institutions like schools, colleges, hospitals and nursing homes. Sysco’s local headquarters is at 2508 Warners Road just off the Thruway.
Central New York professor competes on ‘Jeopardy!’ tonight
A Central New York college professor will appear on “Jeopardy!” tonight. Sam Wang, an assistant professor of statistics and data science at Cornell University, will compete in Wednesday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. He’ll face current two-day “Jeopardy!” champion David Sibley, an Episcopal priest from Washington state, and Emily Hackbarth, a middle school counselor from Iowa.
Staffing crisis forces Syracuse hospitals to turn away thousands. An ambulance to Schenectady?
Syracuse, N.Y. — William “Bucky” Smith languished in an Oswego Hospital bed for 42 days this summer, waiting to be transferred to a bigger hospital with specialists who could replace his infected pacemaker. St. Joseph’s in Syracuse, where Smith previously had heart valve surgery and a pacemaker...
CNY student asked 1 question during trip to Europe, Africa: What do you think of Americans?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Apart from the routine necessities, Christina DeCaro packed a large dose of curiosity before her family embarked on an overseas vacation last summer. Christina, a Baldwinsville sixth-grader, traveled with mom Jennifer, dad Rocci and older sister Maria to England, France, Italy, Germany and Egypt. Rocci suggested to Christina that she survey the people she met with an interesting question:
cnycentral.com
What to do if you test positive using at-home testing kit?
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — As COVID cases are starting to rise once again, more people may be testing. Local health officials are stressing the importance of reporting test results when using at-home kits. While PCR testing is the most accurate, the most convenient way for many is to test...
Doctor: With Covid-19 infections rising, ‘Please, wear a mask’ (Your Letters)
Rates of Covid-19 infection and hospitalization are rising in Onondaga County and surrounding areas, according to health department data. Let’s not have another winter of high rates of infection and suffering. Time to work together as a community to stay healthy, keep schools and businesses open, and not overwhelm our healthcare workers and hospitals. Please, wear a mask.
spectrumlocalnews.com
With 211 calls at all-time highs, Broome County unveils text option
For the past couple of decades, 211 centers across the nation have been connecting residents to a variety of services in their neighborhoods. While these offices may not look like much, they’re a crucial tool for those looking for help with everything from snow shoveling to mental health assistance.
earnthenecklace.com
Connor Thompson Leaving WENY-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Elmira residents have been getting their weather forecasts from Connor Thompson for only two years, but they have already grown to love the meteorologist. Now Connor Thompson is leaving WENY-TV for personal reasons. The meteorologist announced his departure from the station last week, and WENY-TV viewers already miss him. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from New York. They hope to see him in broadcasting again soon and are curious about the reason for his exit. Fortunately for his followers, Connor Thompson answered all the questions about his departure from WENY-TV.
On the Lookout: Gabriel Tarbell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse. Tarbell has 13 prior arrests and according to police, he has a history of domestic violence and three active arrest warrants for being physical with women. Those incidents include: Slapping a woman in […]
Johnson City Supermarket Closing as Neighborhood is Redeveloped
A grocery store in Johnson City is shutting down as the face of the village's downtown district continues to evolve. The Save-A-Lot store at 200 Main Street is expected to close its doors on Saturday. Roberta Douglas, who has operated the business with her husband, said they recently were advised...
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
WETM
Police standoff in Broome County resolved peacefully
UPDATE: According to State Police the standoff has ended. It reportedly involved someone with a mental health issue. The New York State Police announced that the 27-hour standoff with a mental health patient has been peacefully resolved. New York State Police state that they were called around Noon yesterday to...
Crash Rips Vehicle in Delaware County
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
