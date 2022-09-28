Read full article on original website
Post Register
Former longtime Bonneville County clerk dies
In 2016 after the retirement of Bonneville County Clerk Ronald Longmore, the county courthouse named its largest courtroom after him. Longmore joked that people would think the newly christened Ronald Longmore Centennial Courtroom was so named because he had worked there for a century.
Post Register
Idaho Falls father arrested after reportedly taking kids from mother's home
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother's house in violation of a protection order. Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children's mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend.
Post Register
New Ammon library to hold grand opening Saturday
The new Bonneville County Library District branch in Ammon has ditched the Lane Bryant sign from the space’s former inhabitant and is sporting some new artwork in preparation for its grand opening events at 9 a.m. Saturday. When the Post Register last spoke to Michelle Tolman, director of the...
Post Register
Blackfoot’s Dairy Queen open for business
The new Dairy Queen in Blackfoot is open for business, and they marked the occasion Thursday with a ribbon cutting with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce. The ribbon cutting happened at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday at the new location at 845 West Bridge Street in Blackfoot.
Post Register
Rigby Airport Board requests help from Jefferson County
Rigby Airport Board President Michael Byers requested assistance from Jefferson County, in the form of a resource utilization arrangement, to complete an airport expansion project as frugally as possible. The airport in Jefferson County is regulated by the City of Rigby, and according to Byers, the board is also in...
Post Register
Clark County High School seniors paint fence at Hodges Park
DUBOIS — Harvesting, Hunting and Homecoming are a few of the main topics here in Clark County. Darrin May of Spencer bagged a spike elk on August 30. Treva May said that the meat is “already in the freezer!”. •
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Madison rallies past Hillcrest
REXBURG- Sometimes it is not about how you start the game, but it is about how you finish. That became the theme for both the Madison Bobcats and the Hillcrest Knights Friday night as the Bobcats got the victory with the final score of 14-10. The game was a tale...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby defense propels win over Skyline
In the big picture world of high school football, Friday's game between Skyline and Rigby meant nothing. The outcome doesn't count in the conference standings or sway potential playoff positioning for the 5A Trojans or the 4A Grizzlies.
Post Register
Ririe can't overcome Firth's running game
RIRIE – As the rain began to fall midway through the first quarter Friday night it became apparent that running the ball was going to be the best option for moving down the field. But unfortunately for the host Ririe Bulldogs it was the visitors from Firth that found...
