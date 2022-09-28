ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

In court brief, Musk says the SEC is unlawfully muzzling him

By TOM KRISHER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdvUr_0iDBZWjY00

DETROIT — (AP) — U.S. Securities regulators are unlawfully muzzling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, violating his free speech rights by continually trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement, Musk's lawyer contends in a court brief.

The document, filed late Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan, was written to support Musk's appeal of a lower court's April decision to uphold the settlement with Securities and Exchange Commission.

The brief says that a provision in the settlement requiring Musk to get prior approval before tweeting about the electric car company is an illegal “government-imposed muzzle on Mr. Musk’s speech before it is made."

The settlement required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney before being published. The SEC is investigating whether Musk violated the settlement with tweets last November asking Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

But in the brief, Musk attorney Alex Spiro contends that the SEC is continually investigating Musk for topics not covered by the settlement. It asks the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to strike or modify the prior approval provision.

“The pre-approval provision in the consent decree qualifies as a prior restraint on speech that runs afoul of the First Amendment,” Spiro wrote. “It forbids future lawful speech on a range of topics absent approval.”

Further, Musk's speech is chilled by the threat of SEC investigations and prosecution for contempt of court, the brief said.

The whole dispute stems from an October 2018 agreement with the SEC that Musk signed. He and Tesla each agreed to pay $20 million in civil fines over Musk’s tweets about having the “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

The funding was far from locked up, and the electric vehicle company remains public, but Tesla’s stock price jumped. The settlement specified governance changes, including Musk’s ouster as board chairman, as well as pre-approval of his tweets.

In April, U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in New York rejected Musk’s bid to throw out the settlement that he signed with the SEC. He also denied a motion to nullify a subpoena of Musk seeking information about possible violations of the settlement.

Limon’s ruling said that Musk made the tweets without getting pre-approval, but the judge later wrote that he didn’t mean to pass judgment on that issue.

The SEC wouldn't comment on Wednesday.

Spiro writes that Mr. Musk’s waiver of his First Amendment rights in the settlement was not voluntary because there was no way for Musk to know how far reaching it was. “The provision applies to future speech about circumstances no one could anticipate in advance,” he wrote.

Musk, he said, is under constant threat that the SEC will disagree with his interpretation of what he can say. Musk also agreed to the deal when Tesla was a smaller company and the SEC action could have jeopardized its financing.

“The SEC has maintained constant investigations into Mr. Musk’s speech, employing nebulous interpretations of the consent decree seemingly designed to curb and chill his future speech, all regarding speech entirely unrelated to the 2018 tweet for which the SEC initiated this action,” Spiro wrote.

Tesla is now the most valuable automaker in the world, and Musk is the world’s wealthiest person.

Liman ruled that Musk's claim that economic duress caused him to sign the settlement is “wholly unpersuasive.”

Even if Musk was worried that litigation with the SEC would ruin Tesla financially, “that does not establish a basis for him to get out of the judgment he voluntarily signed,” Liman wrote.

The judge also said Musk's argument that the SEC had used the settlement order to harass Musk and launch investigations was “meritless.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Elon Musk Asks Appeals Court to End His ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal

Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to throw out the deal he made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 requiring a. lawyer to screen all his company-related tweets, calling it an illegal effort to muzzle him. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has claimed without success that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Alex Spiro
decrypt.co

ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit

Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
LAW
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Sec#U S Securities
decrypt.co

SEC Charges Crypto Firms for Alleged Scam With 'Gold-Backed' Ethereum DIG Token

Now-defunct crypto firms have been accused of running an alleged pump-and-dump scam via the DIG token. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hasn’t forgotten about the 2017 ICO craze. The SEC filed charges on Friday against four men behind Bermudan company Arbitrade Ltd., Canadian firm Cryptobontix Inc., and U.A.E.-based...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
bloomberglaw.com

Crypto Trader Liable to SEC for Ponzi Fraud After Taking Fifth

The SEC established securities fraud and other violations by the owner of a cryptocurrency investment fund even after he invoked his right against self-incrimination. The Securities and Exchange Commission claims that Shawn Cutting lured about 450 investors into sending his company $6.9 million in cash and digital assets, much of which he allegedly used for personal expenses and Ponzi-like payments, the court said. Invoking his Fifth Amendment right allows the court to draw inferences against him, it said.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Judge orders SEC to turn Hinman documents over to Ripple Labs after months of dispute

Ripple Labs scored a victory in its continuing legal battle with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Sept. 29 as U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres ruled to release the documents written by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman. The documents predominantly relate to a speech Hinman delivered at the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit in June 2018.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Elon Musk accuses SEC of unlawfully muzzling him

DETROIT — U.S. securities regulators are unlawfully muzzling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, violating his free speech rights by continually trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement, Musk’s lawyer contends in a court brief. The document, filed late Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan, was written...
ECONOMY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
190K+
Followers
131K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy