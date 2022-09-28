Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California
The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
kymkemp.com
As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Northern California Community Blood Bank Asks for Local Blood Donations
Press release from Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB):. As Hurricane Ian reaches Florida and moves throughout the Southeast with dangerous storm surges, winds and flooding, the Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB) is contributing to a national effort to assist Florida blood banks, hospitals, and patients. NCCBB CEO Kate...
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
KDRV
Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 29
A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Supervisors Deny Appeal of Nordic Aquafarms Project
Norway-based Nordic Aquafarms just cleared a major hurdle in its efforts to demolish a dilapidated pulp mill site and build a $650 million land-based fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula. At the end of an all-day hearing Wednesday, a shorthanded Humboldt County Board of Supervisors denied an appeal brought by...
The real reason gas prices in the Bay Area are skyrocketing again
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – North Bay drivers are seeing regular gas cost $6.79 a gallon. In the last week in the Bay Area gas prices have gone up more than 60 cents on average. In Napa the average is up 61 cents, in Oakland the average has gone up 68 cents and in San […]
Researchers taking deep dive into why sharks are migrating from Southern to Northern California
"The ocean is so dynamic, we don't know why they're here...it could be temperature, it could be their prey shifting." Researchers are looking at why young sharks are moving hundreds of miles north to the waters off Monterey Bay.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/28 – Grants Pass Felony Animal Neglect Case Broadens, Fire at Scrapyard in North Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On September 21, 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business location for Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street in Grants Pass. During that warrant, thirteen neglected dogs were located that had no food or water in poor living conditions.
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
In Oregon, farmers are revamping century-old irrigation canals to stem water loss
Converting irrigation ditches into pipelines can save water — and create a new source of renewable energy. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. In the desert of central Oregon, east of the Cascade mountains, farmers have been working the arid...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Do landlords have to provide heating and cooling in California rentals? Here are your rights
An early September heat wave broiled California, stressing the power grid while some endured without relief. In the state capital, temperatures hit 116 degrees. It had never been hotter in Sacramento. Air conditioning could be considered somewhat of a luxury in the state, as it is not required that landlords...
SFGate
California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
SFGate
California mountain lion first in study to die from mange
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion found dead in Southern California earlier this year was the first big cat in a two-decade National Park Service study to die of complications from mange, a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite parasite, officials said. The body of the...
Gas prices in California skyrocket overnight; largest increase in 7 years
Sticker Shock. Just a day after Californians saw gas top $6 for a gallon of regular unleaded, gasoline prices made their largest jump in seven years overnight. According to AAA, the Los Angeles-Long Beach region increased 15.3 cents overnight to $6.26/gallon Thursday. The price increase is the largest since a 15.1 cent increase in July […]
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
