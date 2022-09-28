ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Norte County, CA

NBC Bay Area

New Area Code Coming to Parts of Northern California

The dramatic population growth of California can be measured in demographics, development and density but also in digits. Specifically, telephone area codes, which can hit a ceiling after there are no longer any available prefixes for numbers under them due to high demand. Take the 707 area code, which covers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kymkemp.com

As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Northern California Community Blood Bank Asks for Local Blood Donations

Press release from Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB):. As Hurricane Ian reaches Florida and moves throughout the Southeast with dangerous storm surges, winds and flooding, the Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB) is contributing to a national effort to assist Florida blood banks, hospitals, and patients. NCCBB CEO Kate...
EUREKA, CA
worldatlas.com

7 Most Charming River Towns in California

River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
KDRV

Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Sept. 29

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Supervisors Deny Appeal of Nordic Aquafarms Project

Norway-based Nordic Aquafarms just cleared a major hurdle in its efforts to demolish a dilapidated pulp mill site and build a $650 million land-based fish farm on the Samoa Peninsula. At the end of an all-day hearing Wednesday, a shorthanded Humboldt County Board of Supervisors denied an appeal brought by...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/28 – Grants Pass Felony Animal Neglect Case Broadens, Fire at Scrapyard in North Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On September 21, 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business location for Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street in Grants Pass. During that warrant, thirteen neglected dogs were located that had no food or water in poor living conditions.
MEDFORD, OR
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Politics
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

California to add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will add wine and liquor bottles to its recycling rebate program under a law taking effect in July 2024. “California’s bottle bill recycling program has needed fixing for 40 years,” Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Wednesday. “When you consider that California generates more than 1 billion wine and liquor bottles every year, that shows what major progress this legislation is and what an impact it will have.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California mountain lion first in study to die from mange

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion found dead in Southern California earlier this year was the first big cat in a two-decade National Park Service study to die of complications from mange, a highly contagious skin disease caused by a mite parasite, officials said. The body of the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

