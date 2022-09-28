ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros face the Diamondbacks with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (71-84, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (102-53, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.46 ERA, .89 WHIP, 180 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.82 ERA, .84 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -189, Diamondbacks +159; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros take a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Houston has a 102-53 record overall and a 51-23 record in home games. Astros pitchers have a collective 2.91 ERA, which ranks second in MLB play.

Arizona has a 71-84 record overall and a 31-43 record in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 37-70 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 37 home runs while slugging .614. Jose Altuve is 14-for-32 with four home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 23 doubles, a triple, 36 home runs and 88 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Daulton Varsho is 6-for-32 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (ankle), Lance McCullers Jr.: day-to-day (illness), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (toe), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

