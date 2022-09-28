Review: ‘Bright Star’ shines through characters’ joys, sorrows in CenterPoint Legacy Theatre production

Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Gephardt Daily
Review: ‘Sleeping Giant’ at Salt Lake Acting Company will haunt your dreams
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — “An intense feeling of fear, shock, or disgust,” is the definition of horror. It’s rather curious to me that horror as a genre has been persistently a favorite across a variety of media; most notably in film and literature. Recently as well, there has been a never-ending parade of horror-themed television shows, from “American Horror Story” to “The Walking Dead.”
Gephardt Daily
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
Gephardt Daily
Lightning strikes power pole, transformer in Roy
ROY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A predawn lightning strike Thursday in Roy prompted a response from multiple fire and police agencies. The incident was reported at about 3:20 a.m., and emergency responders rushed to the scene, near 1900 West and 5800 South. Crews discovered a power...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden auto-pedestrian accident sends juvenile to hospital
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle Friday night on Wall Avenue in Ogden. First responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. “The vehicle was northbound in the 300 block (on...
Gephardt Daily
Two fundraising accounts posted for man who fell 40 feet from Farmington I-15 overpass
FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two fundraising accounts have been established to benefit a man who fell 40 feet after jumping over an overpass barrier, likely to avoid being hit by a car coming his direction. But the barrier he jumped did not lead to an...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden police ask for help finding man missing nearly a year
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As part of renewed efforts in a search for a missing resident, police have asked for the public’s help. Shane Strong has been missing since November of 2021, when he was last seen by family members, according to a Friday post on social media by the Ogden Police Department. His vehicle is also missing. The 48-year-old white male drives an orange 1977 Chevrolet Impala, Utah license plate L524F.
Gephardt Daily
Officials release name of woman killed in collision with semi near Strawberry Reservoir
STRAWBERRY RESERVOIR, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Public Safety has released the name of a driver killed Monday when her car collided with a semi near Strawberry Reservoir. The victim was 82-year-old Hao M. Kuo, of Cottonwood Heights. The collision happened at about 4:34...
Gephardt Daily
Patient transported after car rolls down embankment in Garland
GARLAND, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded after a car left the roadway and rolled 100 feet down an embankment near Garland. The accident happened on northbound Interstate 15, near exit 385, says a statement issued at 10 p.m. Wednesday by the Garland Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 16-year-old faces homicide charges in Salt Lake City shooting death
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, SEPT. 30, 2022 — Salt Lake City Police Department’s Homicide Squad has arrested a 16-year-old male in connection with the Friday, Sept. 10, 2022 slaying of 17-year-old Bryan Galicia-Rodriguez. Galicia-Rodriguez was mortally wounded just before 1 a.m. after being shot inside a car near...
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City police: Father charged with impersonating juvenile son on social media, soliciting photos from boy’s underage friends
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City man is facing four felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he posed as his son on the boy’s Instagram account and asked his son’s juvenile friends to provide nude photos.
Gephardt Daily
Pilot walks away from plane crash in western Box Elder County
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a small private plane apparently survived a crash in Box Elder County‘s west desert. Details were sketchy, but a preliminary Federal Aviation Administration report released Friday afternoon said the Thursday plane crash caused “substantial” damage to the Cubcrafters CCK craft but listed injuries as zero.
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake police ID man killed in exchange of gunfire with officers
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police have identified the man who was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with SSLPD officers. The man who died was 44-year-old Jebb Muir. Police were called on Monday, shortly before midnight, to 400...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman found safe after reported abduction in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman has been found safe after West Valley City police were alerted by witnesses to her possible kidnapping Thursday morning. Customers at a 7-Eleven location near 3500 S. Redwood Road alerted the WVCPD to the...
Gephardt Daily
Man in custody after exchange of gunfire with Orem police officers
OREM, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man has been taken into custody after officers responded to calls regarding shots fired inside a house, and gunfire was later exchanged between officers and the suspect. Since one or more officers fired bullets, the Officer Involved Critical Incident...
