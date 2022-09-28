Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Daily Cardinal
Q&A: Kasey Keeler talks ‘Mapping Dejope,’ making Indigenous histories accessible
Kasey Keeler is an Assistant Professor of Civil Society & Community Studies and American Indian Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Human Ecology. Keeler’s upcoming digital project, “Mapping Dejope: Indigenous Histories and Presence in Madison,” is an interactive mapping experience that aims to educate community members about the Ho-Chunk history of the land UW-Madison occupies.
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
nbc15.com
Sennett Middle School teachers fight for ousted principal
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District held a school board meeting Wednesday, giving Ray F. Sennett Middle School teachers the chance to voice their opinions on the recent ousting of Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, the school’s former principal. Teachers arrived in full force to ask for their principal back.
Daily Cardinal
Gov. Evers supports school funding, abortion rights, legal marijuana in speech to UW-Madison students
Gov. Tony Evers met with University of Wisconsin-Madison College Democrats on Tuesday evening at Colectivo Coffee on State Street to talk about his policies and hopes for the upcoming Nov. 8 gubernatorial election. During his visit, Evers delivered a short speech emphasizing the importance of voting and covering salient topics...
nbc15.com
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
Daily Cardinal
ASM proposes legislation to increase hourly student worker minimum wage to $15, joins statewide student governance organization
In a move that reflected growing momentum on campus, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s student council introduced legislation Wednesday to increase the wages of all student worker positions to $15 an hour. The introduction of this legislation is in response to the Wisconsin Union and UW Housing & Dining increasing their minimum wage to $15 an hour in late August.
captimes.com
Sennett staff say former principal gave school 'hope,' ask for return
Sennett Middle School staff members are asking Madison Metropolitan School District leadership to reinstate the principal who left the school less than a month into the school year. MMSD announced in an email to families Monday that Jeffrey Copeland, hired in late July to take over the position at the...
Deerfield High School students organize walkout over concerns about response to threatening TikTok video
DEERFIELD, Wis. — Students at Deerfield High School organized a walkout on Thursday after a threatening video on TikTok sparked concern about safety at the school. In the video, a student at the school says in part, “I will murder every single one of you. There will be no exceptions.”
captimes.com
New Sennett principal gone after less than a month
The principal hired to lead Sennett Middle School this year is gone less than a month into the 2022-23 school year. In an email to families Monday, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Angie Hicks wrote that Jeffrey Copeland “is no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
seehafernews.com
Teachers Show Up At School Board Meeting To Defend Their Fired Principal
Teachers showed up at the Madison Metropolitan School District board meeting Wednesday night to defend their fired principal. The actual reason Jeffrey Copeland lost his job hasn’t been made public. The teachers from Ray F. Sennett Middle School say Copeland changed the culture of the school for the better...
Daily Cardinal
Badgers return home to face aggressive pair of Big Ten foes
After their first two conference matches, the Badger women are back at the UW Fieldhouse to face their next two Big Ten opponents. No. 8 Wisconsin (7-3) will face the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-1) on Friday and the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-5) on Sunday. Wisconsin is 1-1...
Many GOP appointees with expired terms still on state boards
Three members of the state board that oversees Wisconsin’s technical colleges and who were appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker have refused to step down.
Wisconsin man grows one of largest pumpkins in the country at 2,046 pounds
One of the heaviest pumpkins in the world this year was grown in Fond Du Lac County. As of this article, Tom Montsma holds the title for heaviest pumpkin in the Badger State at 2,046 pounds.
seehafernews.com
Badgers Basketball Gets Commitment From 3-Star Forward Prospect From Minnesota
It’s being called a “big get” for Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard. Recruiting class of 2023 prospect Nolan Winter has committed to the Badgers, turning his back on his home-state Minnesota Gophers. The 6′ 10″ forward is rated a 3-star prospect from Lakeville North High School....
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison Police Department makes arrest at Witte Hall
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a Madison man after an altercation at Witte residence hall Thursday morning. According to UWPD, 22-year-old David C. Clash-Miller made a disturbance in the residence hall meeting room. Police arrested Clash-Miller after reports of threatening statements and comments on a person’s race.
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List
If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football vs. Illinois: Game time, TV schedule, streaming, and more
The Wisconsin Badgers return to Madison this weekend where they will begin Big Ten West play against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Illini come into this game 3-1 fresh off a 31-0 win over FCS Chatanooga. This series between Wisconsin and Illinois is one that is actually pretty close overall...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
