ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Q&A: Kasey Keeler talks ‘Mapping Dejope,’ making Indigenous histories accessible

Kasey Keeler is an Assistant Professor of Civil Society & Community Studies and American Indian Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Human Ecology. Keeler’s upcoming digital project, “Mapping Dejope: Indigenous Histories and Presence in Madison,” is an interactive mapping experience that aims to educate community members about the Ho-Chunk history of the land UW-Madison occupies.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sennett Middle School teachers fight for ousted principal

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District held a school board meeting Wednesday, giving Ray F. Sennett Middle School teachers the chance to voice their opinions on the recent ousting of Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, the school’s former principal. Teachers arrived in full force to ask for their principal back.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Madison, WI
Daily Cardinal

ASM proposes legislation to increase hourly student worker minimum wage to $15, joins statewide student governance organization

In a move that reflected growing momentum on campus, the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s student council introduced legislation Wednesday to increase the wages of all student worker positions to $15 an hour. The introduction of this legislation is in response to the Wisconsin Union and UW Housing & Dining increasing their minimum wage to $15 an hour in late August.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Sennett staff say former principal gave school 'hope,' ask for return

Sennett Middle School staff members are asking Madison Metropolitan School District leadership to reinstate the principal who left the school less than a month into the school year. MMSD announced in an email to families Monday that Jeffrey Copeland, hired in late July to take over the position at the...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Madison#Volunteers#Linus College#Uw Madison L S Dean#Dean S Ambassadors
captimes.com

New Sennett principal gone after less than a month

The principal hired to lead Sennett Middle School this year is gone less than a month into the 2022-23 school year. In an email to families Monday, MMSD Associate Superintendent of Middle Schools Angie Hicks wrote that Jeffrey Copeland “is no longer employed by Sennett Middle School and the Madison Metropolitan School District.”
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Teachers Show Up At School Board Meeting To Defend Their Fired Principal

Teachers showed up at the Madison Metropolitan School District board meeting Wednesday night to defend their fired principal. The actual reason Jeffrey Copeland lost his job hasn’t been made public. The teachers from Ray F. Sennett Middle School say Copeland changed the culture of the school for the better...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Badgers return home to face aggressive pair of Big Ten foes

After their first two conference matches, the Badger women are back at the UW Fieldhouse to face their next two Big Ten opponents. No. 8 Wisconsin (7-3) will face the No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions (12-1) on Friday and the Illinois Fighting Illini (7-5) on Sunday. Wisconsin is 1-1...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Cardinal

UW-Madison Police Department makes arrest at Witte Hall

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department arrested a Madison man after an altercation at Witte residence hall Thursday morning. According to UWPD, 22-year-old David C. Clash-Miller made a disturbance in the residence hall meeting room. Police arrested Clash-Miller after reports of threatening statements and comments on a person’s race.
MADISON, WI
97ZOK

This Wisconsin City Beats Chicago On Best Taco Towns In U.S. List

If you're looking for some delicious tacos, I suggest heading up to Wisconsin over the Windy City. When it comes to favorite foods, not only for myself but across the United States the top three in no particular order are pizza, burgers, and tacos. In Rockford alone, you can find them all in many different restaurants. I believe Illinois would be better than Wisconsin overall for that big trio.
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy