Considering the spate of TV-to-movie adaptations that were released in the 1990s, it's genuinely surprising that there hasn't been a modernized feature-length take on "The Munsters" before now. A mashup of '50s-era sitcom tropes and classic horror, "The Munsters" would have seemed ripe for a big-screen take. And yet, though the 1990s brought us very shrewd and funny adaptations of both "The Addams Family" and "The Brady Bunch", it has taken until the year of Our Lord 2022 for Universal Pictures to scrape deep enough into its vast barrel of intellectual property to unearth the family of monsters known as "The Munsters," the new PG-rated effort from cult genre favorite writer/director Rob Zombie. The result – which is headed simultaneously to home media and Netflix on the same day – is a 110-minute example of staggering cheapness masquerading poorly as a feature, whose only meager defense is that its top-to-bottom wretchedness is intentional, not accidental.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO