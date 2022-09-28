Read full article on original website
‘Which Way The Wind Festival’ Returns October 7-15
This is a press release from the Which Way The Wind Festival:. Which Way The Wind Festival returns Oct. 7-15, with multi-disciplinary arts presentations as well as panel discussions. Individual festival events will begin at 7 p.m. at Synapsis, 1675 Union St., Eureka. The festival will also include a Madaket...
Fortuna’s 37th Annual Apple Harvest Festival Held on October 1st
Press release from the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce:. One of Fortuna’s signature events, the 37th annual Apple Harvest Festival, will be held on Saturday, October 1, with activities for the whole family. Apple Harvest Festival activities begin at 9:00 am with the Downtown Street Fair. Stroll down Main Street,...
Jeannie Haberstock Thorp: ‘Well loved within the Southern Humboldt community’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths.
HUMBOLDT BAYWATCH: Thatcher Ants Rule Everything Around Me
Strap in, folks, because it’s time for another episode of Humboldt Baywatch! That’s weekly feature on KHUM, the LoCO’s sister station of the FM airwaves, wherein DJ Midge Martin indulges her passion for the natural world by getting the 411 on this creature or that. This week,...
Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987
Dennis Lee Cullins: June 12th, 1956 – September 29th, 1987

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths.
Bubble Buddies: A Mobile Grooming Salon Opens in Humboldt
Local resident and business owner, Ember Lasbury, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Humboldt’s new luxury mobile grooming salon, Bubble Buddies. A week long grand opening celebration will begin October 1st with the first 20 customers receiving 5% off full service appointments for a year. All pet grooming appointments booked during the grand opening will be enter to win a variety of prizes, according to the release.
Guest Speaker Dr. Samuel Ramsey at Humboldt Beekeepers Meeting on October 6th
Greetings Humboldt Keepers. We have a very special guest for the month of October. Register in advance for this meeting by clicking HERE. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Dr. Sammy founder and director of the Ramsey Research Foundation graduated with a...
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall
The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
McKay Community Forest Partially Open for Public Use
Press release from the Environmental Services Division of the County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department:. The Environmental Services Division of the County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department is excited to announce that the first set of recreational trails and the Northridge Parking Area of the McKay Community Forest are now open for public use.
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
Big Housing Project in Westwood Neighborhood Bumps Gateway Talk From Arcata Planning Commission Discussion Last Night
The Arcata Planning Commission didn’t have its promised discussion of the controversial Gateway Area Plan during its Tuesday night meeting. Instead, the more than three-and-a-half-hour long meeting was almost completely consumed by another agenda item – a project proposal that would remove 49 trees and add 102 apartments to the Westwood Garden Apartments at the end of Westwood Court in Arcata.
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Northern California Community Blood Bank Asks for Local Blood Donations
Press release from Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB):. As Hurricane Ian reaches Florida and moves throughout the Southeast with dangerous storm surges, winds and flooding, the Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB) is contributing to a national effort to assist Florida blood banks, hospitals, and patients. NCCBB CEO Kate...
OBITUARY: Sonja Dahlbacka, 1960-2022
Sonja Dahlbacka passed away in the early hours of September 13, 2022, at the age of 61. Sonja was born in Eureka and was adopted by Finnish immigrants Erik and Kaija Dahlbacka. Sonja is survived by her son, Morgan Beebe, and his daughter Genevieve, and her adopted son Trevor Beebe,...
Vote Kimberley White for Arcata City Council, Urges Letter Writer
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section.
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
Major Roadwork Scheduled Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
Eureka homeless encampment evicted; volunteers start to clean 'hazardous' site
EUREKA, Calif. — On Saturday, roughly 30 camps were evicted from what has grown into one of the larger homelessness encampments in Eureka. Other organizations were also at the site over the weekend, helping to clean up all of the waste that accumulated there. "It's very hazardous in there,"...
[UPDATED] Broadway Fire Estimated to Have Caused Total Destruction of Building and Equipment–$750,000 Loss
At 9:34 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and four duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a vacant commercial building on the 3500 block of Broadway road. The first responding engine 8112 reported seeing heavy smoke from the roof of the structure. A commercial second alarm was requested and four mutual aid units responded with one Arcata unit going to the scene, they were staged then later released from scene. Loleta, Somoa, and Blue Lake provided station coverage.
