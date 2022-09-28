Read full article on original website
Bubble Buddies: A Mobile Grooming Salon Opens in Humboldt
Local resident and business owner, Ember Lasbury, is pleased to announce the grand opening of Humboldt’s new luxury mobile grooming salon, Bubble Buddies. A week long grand opening celebration will begin October 1st with the first 20 customers receiving 5% off full service appointments for a year. All pet grooming appointments booked during the grand opening will be enter to win a variety of prizes, according to the release.
Jeannie Haberstock Thorp: ‘Well loved within the Southern Humboldt community’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 261: Fortuna gun threat, church vandals, fish farm advances, N-word shouting July 4 assaulter, hospital foul, more
Guns were seized and a 13-year-old was arrested after Fortuna High’s lockdown, four churches from Eureka to Arcata were vandalized with political language, the proposed Samoa fish farm hurdled an appeal, an alleged N-word shouting assaulter from a Eureka July 4 incident is headed to trial, Providence hospitals like Eureka’s and Fortuna’s were scrutinized by the New York Times for aggressive billing, the Yurok Tribe is hosting a statewide meeting regarding missing and murdered indigenous people, a number of homeless people were evicted from county-owned property in Eureka, a former Eureka watering hole burned down, Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles’ upcoming local show, event suggestions, and more.
HUMBOLDT BAYWATCH: Thatcher Ants Rule Everything Around Me
Strap in, folks, because it’s time for another episode of Humboldt Baywatch! That’s weekly feature on KHUM, the LoCO’s sister station of the FM airwaves, wherein DJ Midge Martin indulges her passion for the natural world by getting the 411 on this creature or that. This week,...
It Smells Quite Bad in Eureka Today
If you’ve driven through downtown Eureka this morning you’ve undoubtedly smelled it. The stink. It very much stinks down here. On a tip, LoCO called up Humboldt Bay Fire to see if they might have gotten wind of what’s smelly. Battalion Chief Michael Landry told us his department was called out earlier this morning by someone worried there might be a gas leak. But if you’ve smelled the smell, you know that ain’t gas.
As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall, Northern California Community Blood Bank Asks for Local Blood Donations
Press release from Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB):. As Hurricane Ian reaches Florida and moves throughout the Southeast with dangerous storm surges, winds and flooding, the Northern California Community Blood Bank (NCCBB) is contributing to a national effort to assist Florida blood banks, hospitals, and patients. NCCBB CEO Kate...
YOU HAVE MORE TRAILS, HUMBOLDT: The McKay Community Forest’s Northridge Parking Area is Now Open
The Environmental Services Division of the County of Humboldt’s Public Works Department is excited to announce that the first set of recreational trails and the Northridge Parking Area of the McKay Community Forest are now open for public use. The Northridge Parking Area provides access to the first set...
Anti-Abortion Group Holding Prayer Vigil Near Bayshore Mall
The National Life Chain has been an annual event here in Eureka since 1993. This is a Prayer Vigil of a chain of people standing in a line on the sidewalk, holding signs and praying. This is a silent and public witness to pray for the end of abortion and save lives.[ More Info. @ Lifechain.org]
‘Which Way The Wind Festival’ Returns October 7-15
This is a press release from the Which Way The Wind Festival:. Which Way The Wind Festival returns Oct. 7-15, with multi-disciplinary arts presentations as well as panel discussions. Individual festival events will begin at 7 p.m. at Synapsis, 1675 Union St., Eureka. The festival will also include a Madaket...
Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on October 8th
This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:. The Humboldt Arts Council is hosting Second Saturday Family Arts Day at the MGMA on Saturday, October 8th at 2:00! This monthly event is always FREE! Families are invited to participate together in this monthly art-making workshop that complements current exhibitions at the Museum. These workshops are geared toward intergenerational learning and creating in a museum setting. Discover the MGMA through fun, educational activities for kids and families!
[UPDATE] Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
Pursuit in Eureka, Cop Car Hit
Just before 11 p.m., law enforcement began chasing a vehicle in Eureka, according to a report over the scanner. While in pursuit, one officer’s vehicle was struck by an older model sedan near the Shell Station on Broadway. It is unclear whether the vehicle that struck the officer’s vehicle was involved in the pursuit.
Man Arrested in Road Rage Incident, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Sept. 29, 2022, at about noon, Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area...
Humboldt County Teen Court Hosting Jury Trainings for Grades 8-12
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Teen Court:. Humboldt County Teen Court (a program of the Boys & Girls Club) is hosting a training for new teen volunteers in grades 8-12th on Thursday, October 27th and November 10th from 4:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club Admin Offices, 939 Harris Street, Eureka, CA 95503. Free. Email, call or text to reserve a spot.
Guest Speaker Dr. Samuel Ramsey at Humboldt Beekeepers Meeting on October 6th
Greetings Humboldt Keepers. We have a very special guest for the month of October. Register in advance for this meeting by clicking HERE. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Dr. Sammy founder and director of the Ramsey Research Foundation graduated with a...
Shelter Cove Residents May Not Be Able to Contact 911 From Landlines
SHELTER COVE RESIDENTS: Frontier Communications has notified us of a landline outage impacting over 800 residents. Residents may not be able to contact 9-1-1 from their landline. Cell phone and Wifi service are not impacted by this outage. We have not been provided an estimated time of restoration. The Humboldt...
Fire at ‘Vacant Broadway Billiards’ Building in Eureka
Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire in the 3500 block of Broadway Street in Eureka. According to scanner traffic, the building is a two-story boarded up commercial building, and there have been previous fires at this location. Dispatchers are saying this used to be the Broadway Billiards building.
PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
Big Housing Project in Westwood Neighborhood Bumps Gateway Talk From Arcata Planning Commission Discussion Last Night
The Arcata Planning Commission didn’t have its promised discussion of the controversial Gateway Area Plan during its Tuesday night meeting. Instead, the more than three-and-a-half-hour long meeting was almost completely consumed by another agenda item – a project proposal that would remove 49 trees and add 102 apartments to the Westwood Garden Apartments at the end of Westwood Court in Arcata.
Teen Arrested After Threat Locks Down Fortuna High
A 13 year old was taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats for allegedly sending a skull emoji with the message, “Gonna light up the school at 12:10,” to a group of Fortuna High School students, leading to a full campus lockdown Thursday afternoon. According to...
