Read full article on original website
Related
White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds
Nearly a third of white Americans say they have seen “a lot more” discrimination against white people in recent years, a poll found. The post White People Say They’re Being Discriminated Against ‘A Lot More’ Than Black Americans, Poll Finds appeared first on NewsOne.
'I'm exhausted with these white folx': Black female diversity officer at Dept of Defense boasted on Twitter about reprimanding a white woman for her 'CAUdacity' after she said 'black people can be racist too'
A senior official in the Pentagon's education wing who has written books on anti-racism has a history of mocking white people on Twitter, recently-resurfaced posts revealed on Tuesday. Kelisa Wing is the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer in the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, which oversees schooling for...
Most Black people want reparations. They don't believe America will give them any
Black Americans are hungry for change but about 45% said major reforms are not likely to happen within the U.S., according to a recent survey.
DeSantis claims it was only the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a recent speech that no one had considered abolishing slavery until the American Revolution. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis shared a video to his Twitter account of him giving a speech about "critical race theory" and the teaching of the US’s history with slavery in schools. During his speech he claimed the abolition movement was birthed from the American Revolution. “It was the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery. No one had questioned it before we decided as Americans that we are endowed by our creator with unalienable rights,” he said. However,...
RELATED PEOPLE
MSNBC
DeSantis flunks American history test with nonsensical slavery rant
A clip of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis whitewashing the history of chattel slavery, abolition and the American Revolution has gone viral online in recent days, with many people dunking on DeSantis for his idiocy. But this is no laughing matter. Speaking at an event Tuesday, the Republican tried to downplay...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Michael Coard, an attorney and radio host, is a columnist for the Philadelphia Tribune. President Joe Biden, the last legitimate president since Barack Obama, announced Aug. 24 […] The post Rich white business owners, not Blacks who graduate college, are the deadbeats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Opinion: I Won’t Have Nazis, Klansmen, or Insurrectionist Apologists in My House
In the years leading up to the 2020 election, I’d reconnected with my conservative cousin. We’d had a falling out based on some family drama, and it was nice to put that behind us.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are The 10 Least Diverse States In America
Take a look at the 10 least diverse cities in America, and see if your community is doing a good job or needs improvement. The post Here Are The 10 Least Diverse States In America appeared first on NewsOne.
Both Left and Right Are Hypocrites When It Comes to Black Lives | Opinion
It would be nice if there were a serious party in America that cared about crime and wanted to prevent the unnecessary deaths taking place in cities like St. Louis, Baltimore, and Philadelphia.
Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism
There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.
Most Americans want to address Confederate monuments in public spaces, poll finds
Story at a glance A new survey found Americans’ views on Confederate monuments to be both complex and tied to religious and political preferences. Nearly three-quarters of Americans, however, support efforts to address Confederate memorials in public spaces. Both Democrats and Black Americans are more likely than others to note symbols of the Confederacy in…
‘I want a president who has been gaybashed’: America’s underground anthem
‘I want a dyke for president,” reads the opening of Zoe Leonard’s I Want a President. “I want a person with aids for president and I want a fag for vice-president and I want someone with no health insurance and I want someone who grew up in a place where the earth is so saturated with toxic waste that they didn’t have a choice about getting leukemia.”
Opinion: I Believe the January 6th Insurrection Disrespected America, the Constitution, and the Military
I remember watching the television on January 6th, 2021. A mob of rampaging Trump supporters attacked our Capitol. I remember feeling as if every window they broke and every barricade they smashed was like an attack on my own home.
Opinion: There Should Be Nothing Controversial About Denouncing Threats and Hate Speech
It’s time for the United States to work to become less divided. One good place to start would be to stop all the threats and hate speech. I recently wrote an article about how insurrection apologists routinely send me threatening comments and messages. Naturally, there was massive pushback to this article.
Opinion: What exactly does ‘Being Woke’ mean, and why do Republicans use it as an insult?
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, ‘woke’ is defined as being well-informed and up to date, also to be alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice. ‘Woke’ carries a connotation of a shift in perspective — of waking up from a comfortable fantasy about the world and realizing that it isn’t what you thought it was.
Comments / 0