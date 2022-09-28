Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Why Braves have a major advantage in showdown with Mets
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about what gives the Braves a major advantage over the Mets in their showdown for the division this weekend.
Yankees, DJ LeMahieu come to decision on return
TORONTO — Yankees manager Aaron Boone talked things out with DJ LeMahieu, the training staff and probably a lot of others before a final decision was made. Wednesday was a possibility for a return, especially after the Yankees clinched the AL East the night before with a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays, but the final verdict was to wait until Friday to activate LeMahieu from the injured list.
MLB
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
MLB
Acuña's two homers lift Braves to NL East tie
WASHINGTON -- With their biggest series of the season just on the horizon, the Braves don’t need to worry any longer about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s health. Their superstar leadoff hitter is just fine, and clicking at the plate again at just the right time. Atlanta leaned on...
MLB
King clutch: Alfaro's 5th(!) walk-off pushes Padres closer to WC clinch
SAN DIEGO – This time, Jorge Alfaro didn’t even have to swing. The Padres’ walk-off king simply watched Craig Kimbrel’s 3-2 fastball tail several inches off the outside corner of the plate. He turned to the home dugout in stunned disbelief. Sure, Alfaro had already set a franchise record with four walk-off plate appearances in a single season. But, well, the “walking” part is not exactly Alfaro’s specialty.
MLB
With NL Central clinched, what's next? Cards postseason FAQ
MILWAUKEE -- Not only did the Cardinals lock up the NL Central title Tuesday night, but they did it in Milwaukee right in front of the rival Brewers -- winners of the division last season. As the NL’s No. 3 seed, the Cardinals will now use their remaining games --...
MLB
Ober strikes out 10 in glimpse at growing potential
MINNEAPOLIS -- Unfortunately for the Twins, the vast majority of Bailey Ober’s sophomore campaign in the big leagues was cut short by an extended injury. But on Tuesday night, the right-hander showed his club a tantalizing glimpse of what this season could have had in store if he had remained healthy.
MLB
Wheeler quickly returning to form for Phils' homestretch
CHICAGO -- Back in late August, the Phillies made the decision to place Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, a move that the 32-year-old thought was best. Wheeler’s main goal was to finish the season strong while having his best stuff. After returning from...
MLB
It's Wild Card or bust for Brewers as Cards clinch division
MILWAUKEE -- After winning seven of eight coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers went to bed in Boston on July 30 atop the National League Central with a four-game lead over the second-place Cardinals and 61 games to go. It was a good spot. Almost two months later,...
MLB
Yankees clinch AL East title: 'This is step one'
TORONTO -- With his dripping ballcap turned backward, Aaron Judge beamed and popped the cork of another bubbly bottle in Rogers Centre’s visiting clubhouse, dousing his teammates with reckless abandon. The Yankees' star appeared as though he’d gone for a fully clothed swim, sporting a soaked T-shirt that declared in bold white letters: “The East is Ours.”
MLB
Keller's idea of a down night: 5 innings, 1 run
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Keller was off on Tuesday. He felt that his stuff was all over the place and wasn’t crisp. Manager Derek Shelton described Keller’s outing as “the least sharp we’ve seen him in three months.”. In the not-so-distant past, an off night for Keller...
MLB
Castro shows off with tying, walk-off hits
DETROIT -- The last time the Tigers overcame a three-run deficit to win, Javier Báez powered an Opening Day comeback victory with a walk-off hit off the center-field wall. On Tuesday night, Harold Castro accomplished the same by depositing a flare into center, just as he has done countless times.
MLB
Not 1, not 2 ... Marlins' Bleier called for 3 balks in same AB
NEW YORK -- The Marlins were the spoilers on Monday night at Citi Field by defeating the Mets, 6-4. But the victory, which dropped the Mets into a tie for first place in the National League East, took a backseat to what happened in the eighth inning. Marlins reliever Richard...
MLB
Bumgarner OK with not pitching rest of 2022
HOUSTON -- The final road trip of the season for the D-backs didn't start off the way they wanted as they fell, 10-2, to the Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Astros hit five home runs, including two by Jose Altuve, and the D-backs never were able to get anything going offensively.
MLB
Santander makes HR history on monster tear
BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
MLB
'Vintage' Greinke shines with 7 scoreless vs. Tigers
DETROIT -- The last time Zack Greinke went seven innings without allowing an earned run as a Royal, he was 26. It was April 27, 2010. B.o.B's “Nothin’ On You” was No. 1 on the charts. Excitement was building for “Iron Man 2” and “Shrek Forever After,” due out the following month. Trey Hillman was the Royals' manager, and a promising young talent named Billy Butler was playing first base.
MLB
Ray after shutout loss: 'Got to play our brand of baseball'
SEATTLE -- Robbie Ray has been on good teams before, and bad ones, too. He’s been in down-to-the-wire pennant chases and also labored through the dog days with nothing to play for but pride. He’s been in young clubhouses and others full of veterans. But he’s never quite...
MLB
Kemp makes jaw-dropping catch, even by his standards
ANAHEIM -- If Tony Kemp is playing second base, at the very least you can expect some solid defense. Oftentimes -- like in the eighth inning of the A’s 4-3 loss at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night -- you might see something unforgettable. This time, it was a running...
MLB・
MLB
Webb gets 15th win with help from Pederson, Crawford
SAN FRANCISCO -- A late September surge won’t be enough to rekindle the Giants’ playoff odds, but it has revived their chances of finishing the season at .500 or better. The Giants opened their final homestand of the 2022 campaign by defeating the Rockies, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Oracle Park to pick up their seventh win in their last eight games and pull within two games of .500 with eight games left to play.
MLB
Jung accounts for all 5 of Texas' runs in 2-HR game
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.
