A look at Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as he approaches major home run milestones:. Friday’s Game: Went 1 for 2 with two walks in a 2-1 loss to Baltimore. Judge also is bidding for the first Triple Crown since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Judge leads the AL with 130 RBIs and trails Minnesota’s Luis Arraez in the batting race by .3147 to .3141.

BRONX, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO