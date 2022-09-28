Read full article on original website
Collider
‘Empire of Light’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
What is cinema but “an illusion of life, so you don’t see the darkness”? Of course, there’s a lot more to the definition of this beautiful art that we invented almost 200 years ago. But this quote from Empire of Light somewhat summarizes how we have perceived motion pictures for a long time. The romantic drama from director Sam Mendes, is an ode to this art form, drawing parallels between the magic of cinema and human connections.
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching
Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date
It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: First ‘Blue Beetle’ Screening Reveals Film’s Rough Runtime
When Warner Bros. Discovery pulled the plug on Batgirl back in August, fans rightfully wondered what this meant for other DC films, including Blue Beetle. Despite the studio seeking to revamp its DC line-up, Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto has been adamant that his film is safe. While it is said the film had issues throughout production, Blue Beetle looks to be taking one step closer to being finished as it held a screening last night.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
wegotthiscovered.com
Review: Amazon’s ‘Goodnight Mommy’ remake thrills, but can only pretend to frighten like the original
If Naomi Watts is going to do anything in a film, it’s going to be portraying a tortured soul. A veteran, and a highly underrated one at that, has spent her career, from Mulholland Drive to Dream House to The Desperate Hour, making us endure the tragedies that befall her with excruciating realism, painstaking screams, and bloodshot eyes.
TechRadar
Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished
Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
New ‘American Pie’ Movie in the Works From Universal, ‘Definition Please’ Filmmaker Sujata Day (Exclusive)
Another American Pie is in the works, this one to be penned by Insecure actor and Definition Please filmmaker Sujata Day. The multihyphenate is set to develop and write a new installment of the long-running sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. Plot details have yet to be revealed, but the story is based on her original pitch and is being described as a fresh take.More from The Hollywood ReporterBryce Dallas Howard Says There Was Pressure That She Lose Weight for 'Jurassic World Dominion'Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New PosterBilly Eichner Calls Out...
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes taps The Witcher's Freya Allan to star, releases first look
The new installment was previously untitled
msn.com
Netflix just canceled comic book show Grendel — before a single episode even aired
Netflix’s cancelation spree continues, and this time the streamer has canceled a show before it’s even aired. Last September Netflix first ordered an eight-episode initial season of Grendel, based on the comic series by Matt Wagner. Now, according to Variety, it’s no longer going to stream on Netflix.
Collider
'Smile' Recruited 'Alien' Team for Unsettling SFX
Since its first teaser trailer popped up in theaters ahead of legendary sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Smile has been haunting audiences. The horror movie has made waves since it began promoting, from jump-scaring fans across social media to manifesting at major league baseball games and national television. So, what is it about this movie that has people declaring it "unsettling," "unnerving," and "disturbing?" In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Smile's writer and director Parker Finn spoke on the production's special effects that made the film's imagery so deeply sinister.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)
Marvel Studios’ Blade will no longer have director Bassam Tariq at the helm. Blade, which has a release date of Nov. 3, 2023, was gearing up to begin shooting in November in Atlanta. It is unclear how Tariq’s departure will impact the production start of the vampire action-thriller, which has Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the title role, with the cast also including Delroy Lindo and Old actor Aaron Pierre.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41 MinutesMarvel's Kevin Feige Talks Not Recasting T'Challa for 'Black Panther 2''Fantastic Four' Enlists...
Collider
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Gets Official Title as Production Begins Next Month
The latest installment in the Planet Of The Apes saga has officially been given a title: Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. The film, which is slated to begin production next month, marks a territorial return for the long-standing franchise after the 2017 hit War for the Planet of the Apes. Broadly, the series tells the story of a planet discovered by humans where apes are a highly-advanced race, which provokes an intense grapple for power and order.
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Heart of Stone Trailer at TUDUM
Netflix just rolled out the trailer for Heart of Stone during their massive TUDUM event. In 2023, audiences can watch Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt deliver some high-octane stunt work in the new action thriller. As spy movies go, there's a lot of the hallmarks in this trailer. We've got chases, sneaking sections and of course exotic locales aplenty. Tom Harper directs the picture from a script written by Greg Rucka (who famously has made some massive comics!) and Allison Schroeder who is coming off her success with Hidden Figures. Rachel Stone is the hopeful beginning of a franchise for Gadot, who is also bringing the Wicked Witch to life in Snow White for Disney down the line. Check out the teaser for everything to come in 2023 down below!
Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson Join Sci-Fi Series ‘Dark Matter’ at Apple
Alice Braga and Jimmi Simpson are the latest additions to Apple’s series adaptation of the Blake Crouch novel “Dark Matter.” The pair join previously announced leads Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly. The nine-episode series was ordered at Apple back in March. Per the official description of the show, it follows “Jason Dessen, (Edgerton) a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago – is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he...
murphysmultiverse.com
Freya Allan Joins ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Ahead of October Production Start
The Witcher star Freya Allan has joined Owen Teague and Peter Macon in 20th Century Studios next installment in their Planet of the Apes franchise, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Directed by Wes Ball, the new film is said to pick up “many years” after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes. Allan has apparently landed the role as the lead human in the new film.
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Animated Movie
The long-awaited Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is almost here and we have all the details on the release date, cast, and new art style.
