Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Take 79% Off This Refurbished 13.3-Inch MacBook Air
Whether you're working from home, back at the office, or juggling a hybrid schedule, this $250 refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB can help get the job done. The refurbished computers on offer come with some light scuffing on the bevel, or a few scratches and dents on the case, but have otherwise passed rigorous hardware and software checks, ensuring the 2015 MacBook Air units work like they just came out of the box.
The Best AirPods Deals of September 2022 — $99 AirPods Available for a Little While Longer
Table of Contents Where To Find the Lowest Prices on AirPods Best Deals on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation, 2021) Best Deals on Apple AirPods Pro Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on AirPods (2nd Generation) Looking for the best AirPods deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on the AirPods family of products. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. Apple itself may not offer great discounts on its products. However, for fans of Apple products, big retailers like Walmart, Target and Amazon constantly compete to offer...
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Microsoft Surface Pro 8, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo video, where you will find tons of amazing products, starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which now sells for $700 after receiving a 13 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This will get you an unlocked Android smartphone with 128GB storage space, a fantastic 8K camera, and even more impressive battery life. However, you can also opt to get the 256GB storage variant which now sells for 800 after the latest $50 savings.
Digital Trends
Dell is having a surprise sale on its best business laptops
Do you need a new business laptop for work-from-home purposes? You don’t have to look beyond the ongoing Dell laptop deals, as one of the best laptop brands is offering significant discounts on a wide range of computers. There’s a lot of models to choose from, so to help you out, we’ve narrowed down the choices to a pair of business laptops — the Dell Latitude 3420 and the Dell Vostro 5620.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates
Apple's introduction of the iPhone 14 and Pro models largely consisted of an internal spec bump rather than an overhaul, with little externally different compared to one year prior. For 2023, it is suggested that there could be a lot more visible changes, as well as a new name. In...
Tech Junkie Review – Logi Brio 500 1080p webcam
In a world filled with zoom meetings and video calls with friends and family, having a great webcam is almost a requirement on your laptop or desktop computer. Sure, your laptop likely has a webcam built-in but those are often medicore… at best. Logitech, out with a brand new webcam that promises better lighting, face […]
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air now $150 off in Tuesday’s best deals, Apple Watch Leather Link bands, more
Tuesday is delivering a fresh batch of new discounts today, with the best prices yet on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air leading the way at up to $150 off. That’s alongside a chance to elevate the look of Apple Watch Series 8 with official Leather Link bands from $65, and the second-best price yet on Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones of $249. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
laptopmag.com
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro gets $400 price cut — hits lowest ever
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is at its lowest price ever at Amazon. This hefty discount is a clear indication that an M2 Pro-charged MacBook Pro 14 release is on the horizon. Amazon currently offers Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,599 (opens in new tab). Usually, this laptop fetches a cool $1,999, so that's $400 in savings. This is one of the best MacBook deals you can get ahead of October's Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone 14 Pro Max is selling so well, the move to iPhone 15 Ultra is a no-brainer
Three of the four iPhone 14 models that Apple unveiled on September 7th are available in stores. And the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are selling much better than the base model. The latter is especially popular with consumers. Ming-Chi Kuo says the Pro Max accounts for 60% of the total order increase for the Pro models.
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more
Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
Engadget
Amazon built Eero WiFi extenders into its latest Echo Dot speakers
Amazon isn't done updating its Eero router lineup this year, if not quite in the way you'd expect. To start, the brand's new Echo Dot speakers will now double as Eero WiFi extenders. Plug one in and you'll get as much as 1,000 square feet of additional network coverage. That speaker on your nightstand could improve the internet connection in your office, in other words.
Engadget
Everything you need to know about Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. For the first...
pocketnow.com
The 9 best MagSafe cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The addition of MagSafe on iPhone created space for a whole new set of products in the market. The feature brings an additional layer of convenience allowing you to attach wallets, chargers, power banks and stands. Unfortunately putting a case onto your phone weakens the magnetic pull it has on such accessories; this is where MagSafe cases come into the picture.
Engadget
The Morning After: Does Samsung have another phone-battery problem?
A few years ago, Samsung had major battery issues when several faulty Galaxy Note 7 phones had exploding batteries. The devices were recalled, and the company spent a lot of time over the following years outlining all the rigorous battery tests it did to ensure it didn’t happen again.
Engadget
Sonos Sub Mini review: The practical sub we’ve been waiting for
Finally, Sonos has a subwoofer that's more affordable and practical for smaller spaces, the Sub Mini. It only took 10 years to get here. Sonos' original wireless Sub, which debuted in 2012, has always been targeted at its most hardcore users. With a launch price of $699, it was just as expensive as the company's flagship Playbar, and its enormous size made it overkill for apartments. (It's now $50 more after Sonos' recent price hikes.)
The Verge
Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today
Whether you’re working from a noisy cafe or commuting on a train, a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones can prove invaluable in the right setting. Thankfully, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are currently matching their best price to date at Best Buy, where you can pick them up for $249 instead of $329 — a discount we haven’t seen in a while.
Engadget
USB branding could become a little easier to understand
The group that oversees wants to make it easier for you to understand what various cables and ports can actually do. It's trying to ditch branding like and in an attempt to simplify matters, but manufacturers may not necessarily adopt the changes. The steps are part of a broader drive...
Engadget
Ring brings radar detection to its Spotlight Cam Pro
We've already seen Ring add Bird's Eye View — its fancy 3D motion detection — to its flagship security camera and its flagship outdoor light camera. Consequently, you get no prizes for guessing that the feature is now coming to the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. The new Pro Spotlight Cam is joined by a Spotlight Cam Plus, which offers a slightly nicer design than its predecessor.
Black Friday PS5 headset deals 2022: what to expect this year
We're rounding up some thoughts and predictions as to what this year's Black Friday PS5 headset deals might look like.
The Verge
The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off
You can have it in any color you want, as long as it’s green. Best Buy is currently offering the green, red, or cream colorways of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 for its best price ever. The GPS and cellular-equipped configuration of the Series 7 is typically priced at $499 but is available for just $329. While Apple has everyone focused on the new Series 8, the Series 7 is still every bit the excellent Apple wearable we’ve come to expect. The Series 7 offers a larger screen than its predecessor, and it can charge faster than generations that came before it.
Comments / 0