Fire Island Movie Release Date: Where Exactly Do They Film Fire Island?

The first episode of Fire Island is scheduled to air on July 3, 2022. It will be released exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. but will ultimately be available on Disney Plus under Star for international viewers.

Three years ago, preliminary plans were already being drawn up for Fire Island. On September 25, 2019, it was announced that the now-defunct streaming television network Quibi was developing a comedy series with the working title Trip.

The project would star Booster, who would also originate and write episodes of the show. The trip was given a series order on March 11, 2020, with Jax Media in charge of its production and Stephen Dunn, who is best known for directing the movie Closet Monster, serving as the show’s director.

Trip’s development was put on hold unfortunately with the collapse of Quibi on December 1, 2020. But that didn’t happen until June 30, 2021, when Searchlight Pictures bought the rights to Booster’s script and converted it into a full-length movie they renamed Fire Island.

The original director, Dunn, was ultimately succeeded by Ahn, and the production of the film finally got underway.

In the Netflix original series Fire Island, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang), two homosexual best friends, take a journey to The Pines, a hamlet on New York’s Fire Island that is known as a hub for LGBT culture.

As they continue to celebrate with their other friends, they are introduced to two other vacationers, Will (Conrad Ricamora) and Charlie (James Scully), who are more affluent, and the flirtations approach a fever pitch. However, not all the tourists are thrilled to see the ragged group arrive at the destination.

“I want people, especially gay guys, especially queer people, to come away from the movie glad that they’re homosexual,” stated Joel Kim Booster. “I want that to be the takeaway from the movie.”

“I believe that there are a great number of films on the homosexual experience that are filled with characters who are unclear of whether or not they are comfortable being gay or are having difficulty coming out.

I want viewers to go away from this movie having experienced the joy that our experiences have brought us and realizing that not everything is terrible. There are a lot of us out here having a good time and making the most of every opportunity.”