Read full article on original website
Related
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges
The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA) released today a new hospital financial analysis that reveals a bleak picture of Arizona hospital finances and reveals how Arizona hospitals are facing significant financial challenges. The AzHHA Quarterly Financial Analysis analyzes first and second quarter 2022 financials relative to the previous year...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies that want to hire YOU! (10/02)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Starting 25 years ago as a single fine dining restaurant, today M Culinary Concepts is one of the largest and most respected privately held catering & hospitality service providers in the Southwest. M Culinary strives to surpass clients’ and team members’ highest expectations, guided by closely held core values - inspire passion; integrity always; and make huge FUN! Committed to clients and community alike, M Culinary delights with globally influenced cuisine, locally sourced ingredients, and indulgently personal service . M Culinary is looking for hospitality heroes with positive attitudes and bright smiles to join their crew of Catering Event Servers. Learn more here.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona parents need to know about applying for school vouchers
PHOENIX – Now that Arizona’s school voucher expansion can move forward, state education officials are asking parents to be patient as they work through a backlog of applications. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs announced Friday morning that the voter referendum to block the universal expansion of Empowerment...
gilavalleycentral.net
Arizona’s Lowest Flat Tax in Nation To Take Effect Next Year
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced Arizona’s surging economy has unlocked the state’s historic flat tax package a full year ahead of schedule. In a letter to Arizona Department of Revenue Director Robert Woods, Governor Ducey directed the department to implement the next phase of Arizona’s 2.5 percent flat tax for tax year 2023, not 2024 as originally anticipated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
KTAR.com
Arizona hits revenue threshold to implement 2.5% flat income tax a year early
PHOENIX – Arizona’s flat income tax rate of 2.5% will kick in for the 2023 tax year thanks to a healthy economy, the state announced Thursday. The single-rate system was scheduled to be implemented no later than the 2024 tax year, but it will start a year earlier because the state’s general fund revenue surpassed a statutory threshold.
Geico Insurance Refuses Coverage For Tesla Body Damage
A Tesla owner describes how Geico won't cover the rear end accident damage. The post Geico Insurance Refuses Coverage For Tesla Body Damage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KTAR.com
Prop 209 would make changes to Arizona’s debt collection rules
PHOENIX — This November, 10 statewide ballot initiatives will be up for vote by Arizonans. One is Proposition 209, the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. Supporters of Prop 209 tout it as a way to give people in debt some more breathing room. Opponents believe it will actually hurt those it aims to help by making them less likely to be approved for loans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massive Arizona income tax cut going into full effect
PHOENIX (AP) — A massive Arizona income tax cut that mainly benefits the wealthy championed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey and enacted by Republicans who control the state Legislature in 2021 will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year, Ducey’s office announced Thursday. The plan will...
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
AZFamily
Parents react to school voucher referendum not being on Arizona ballot
A Valley mom whose unborn child wouldn’t make it said she was turned away from the hospital when she went to deliver because of Arizona’s abortion ban. Rep. Ruben Gallego criticizes Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of not doing enough for Democrats. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Rep. Ruben Gallego...
Why an Arizona desalination plant has been idle for 30 years
By volume, the Yuma Desalting Plant is one of the largest in the United States. Completed in 1992, the facility has the capacity to filter 73 million gallons of water per day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona Department of Transportation adds new requirements to driving test
The Arizona Department of Transportation's Motor Vehicle Division made the driving portion longer and is requiring instructors to check the car before the test.
teslarati.com
Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico
A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
kjzz.org
Refinery struggles lead to high gas prices in Phoenix
Gas prices have skyrocketed recently in parts of the state, with some pumps seeing about $5 a gallon. The difference could be well over a dollar per gallon depending on your county. The current average price in Maricopa County is about $4.80 a gallon. But those in Pima County are...
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
statepress.com
Opinion: Have compassion for our unhoused neighbors
No one wants to see homelessness. It makes us nervous, uncomfortable, or sad. Maybe we feel guilt, pity, or judgmental for the mistakes we assume were made. “I feel like you grow up guided to not look at these people when you walk past them, to not interact because strangers are dangerous,” said Sarah Hartley, a second-year law student at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
KTAR.com
Arizona Senate leader pushes Hobbs to reject referendum blocking school voucher expansion
PHOENIX – Arizona Senate President Karen Fann is pushing Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to quickly reject the ballot initiative effort that’s keeping the state’s massive school voucher expansion from going into effect. “We recognize statute allows you up to 20 business days to verify signatures, but...
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
Comments / 0