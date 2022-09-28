ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saudi Golf may have found, err, paid for a broadcast partner

How’s the saying go? You couldn’t pay me to watch (blank)? Well, it turns out the LIV Golf traveling circus/Saudi Arabia vanity project might just have to pay to get people to watch. With no major sports network bidding to air their rancid product, the upstart golf league reportedly is closing in on a deal with Fox Sports to pay them to air their shoddy pop-up tournaments.
LIV Golf will reportedly pay Fox Sports to air tournaments

LIV Golf may have finally found a broadcast partner to air its tournaments in the U.S. After companies like NBC, CBS, Disney, Apple and Amazon all rejected the Saudi-backed league, Fox Sports 1 is reportedly close to an agreement with LIV Golf, according to Golfweek. But there's a twist: Instead...
Greg Norman
LIV Golf refutes report of deal to buy TV time on FS1

Saudi-funded LIV Golf refuted a report Tuesday that it was close to a U.S. television deal in which it would buy time to be shown on FS1. Golfweek cited multiple sources it did not identify in saying the agreement is still being finalized. It would go against what Greg Norman,...
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News

Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
Billy Horschel believes LIV Golfers received "bad information" when leaving Tour

Billy Horschel believes some players who moved to LIV Golf were given "bad information" and led down the wrong path by their own teams. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Horschel addressed the current debate on the Saudi-backed series gaining world ranking points. This is a...
Jay Monahan shoots down idea of PGA Tour, LIV Golf coexisting in ESPN Q&A

Last week Phil Mickelson addressed the ongoing battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, saying “the best solution is for us to come together.”. After PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan’s recent interview with ESPN, Lefty better not hold his breath. Monahan addressed everything from the Presidents Cup to Tiger Woods’ leadership amid the Tour’s struggles against the upstart circuit led by Greg Norman and backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. Most importantly, he flat-out said LIV Golf and the PGA Tour cannot work together or coexist.
LIV Golf: The competition PGA Tour needed

Let’s face it: LIV Golf, the professional golf league that launched on June 9, 2022 to rival the Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour, appears bound for failure. It joins several other failed predecessors, such as the American Basketball Association, United States Football League and XFL. The PGA Tour is not as profitable as its more well-established counterparts, which includes the National Basketball Association and National Football League. Although Tiger Woods revitalized televised golf in the 2000s and has since greatly enriched the PGA Tour, its 2021 revenue still fell short of the billions that other sports leagues are able to generate.
PGA Tour files countersuit against LIV Golf

The PGA Tour filed a countersuit against LIV Golf on Wednesday, accusing the Saudi Arabian-financed rival league of getting top players to breach contracts, per ESPN. Driving the news: The counterclaim is a part of the PGA Tour's response to LIV Golf's federal lawsuit filed in California, in which the latter accused the PGA Tour of illegally suspending players for competing in its tournaments.
Look: Sports World Praying For NBA Announcer's Family

The sports world is praying for the family of prominent NBA announcer Mike Breen this week. Breen, one of the top announcers in the league, lost his family home to a massive fire over the weekend. "Famous NBA commentator Mike Breen's home in Long Island was completely destroyed in a...
Dave Sampson - from competition winner to Ryder Cup 2023 course designer

Dave Sampson was busy packing for a flight from the UK back home to South Africa when a golf magazine landed in front of him. A competition to design a golf hole had caught his friend’s eye, and he urged Sampson to enter and indulge a passion that had until that point been nothing but a distraction from the more traditional building architecture work that was paying his bills.
Bryson DeChambeau moves into final 16 at the Pro Long Drive Association Championship

Bryson DeChambeau is once again proving that he can hang with the guys who are the longest bangers of golf balls in the world. DeChambeau finished seventh in his debut last year in the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships and said he was “hungry” to return to the grid in Mesquite, Nev. And he devoured much of the field again after a strong performance on Friday.
YouTube TV (and others) lose another sports channel

It’s never a good thing when a streaming service loses a channel. But this one isn’t all that surprising, since it was previously announced. YouTube TV — the largest livestreaming service in the U.S. with more than 5 million subscribers — on September 29 sent an email to customers letting them know that the Olympic Channel was no more.
Thursday Ratings: The Big Three Share Dominance; Fox Stumbles

Adults 18-49: ABC and NBC: 0.5 rating/4 share each, CBS: 0.4/ 3, Fox: 0.3/ 2, CW: 0.1/ 1. The immediate positive news for CBS was the pairing of sitcoms “Young Sheldon” and “Ghosts” in the Thursday 8 p.m. ET hour, which were flawlessly compatible. 8:00 p.m....
