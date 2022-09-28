Read full article on original website
Related
Best Bose speakers 2022: portable, multi-room, wireless
Whether you want a portable Bluetooth speaker for the beach or a multi-room system, Bose's speaker range will oblige.
The Verge
Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds add spatial audio and heart rate tracking
Today Anker is adding a new entry to its line of Soundcore earbuds with the Liberty 4. While this set keeps the brand in the budget earbud category with a $149.99 price, they’re the first ones in this line to combine a “stick” design (as seen in the Liberty Air 2 Pro) and dual dynamic drivers that Soundcore claims “push the boundaries of sound performance, offering clarity across all frequencies for the best listening experience with all genres of music.”
Engadget
Teenage Engineering's PO-80 Record Factory both cuts and plays vinyl
Teenage Engineering is best known these days for its electronic music-making gear, but now it has an option for creating physical copies of those tunes. The Swedish brand has released a PO-80 Record Factory that, as the name implies, lets you cut vinyl records at home in addition to playing them back. The extra-cute orange and white design is part of the draw, but the real appeal is the simplicity — you just need to plug an audio device into the 3.5mm jack and start recording.
TechRadar
New Anker wireless earbuds offer AirPods Pro features at a cheaper price
Anker’s new flagship pair of earbuds is jam-packed with features that could very well rival Apple's AirPods Pro 2. Called Liberty 4 (opens in new tab), the buds are part of Anker’s Soundcore audio devices brand. They'll house some of the same features as the AirPods Pro 2, including active noise canceling via HearID ANC and spatial audio. Unique to the Liberty 4 is a heart rate monitor nestled in the right earbud, something that was supposed to be present in the Apple earbuds but was, apparently, cut.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Ring brings radar detection to its Spotlight Cam Pro
We've already seen Ring add Bird's Eye View — its fancy 3D motion detection — to its flagship security camera and its flagship outdoor light camera. Consequently, you get no prizes for guessing that the feature is now coming to the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. The new Pro Spotlight Cam is joined by a Spotlight Cam Plus, which offers a slightly nicer design than its predecessor.
The best earbuds with microphone for $25 or less in 2022
Wireless earbuds are your best friend when you want quality audio on the move. Whether you want to catch up to your favorite podcast on commute or spice up the morning jog, a pair of true wireless earbuds is hands down your best choice. These audio devices are small enough...
16 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof
What’s the best way to listen to music? We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely – or weighing up if vinyl is better than the rest. Rather, we’re talking about which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect playlists and favourite throwbacks. It’s the most important aspect, of course, but the best Bluetooth speakers aren’t just about sound.With audio technology so good now that sound quality differences are sometimes indiscernible to the layman, brands go the extra mile to make sure your entire listening experience is as good as possible. From...
Engadget
Sonos Sub Mini review: The practical sub we’ve been waiting for
Finally, Sonos has a subwoofer that's more affordable and practical for smaller spaces, the Sub Mini. It only took 10 years to get here. Sonos' original wireless Sub, which debuted in 2012, has always been targeted at its most hardcore users. With a launch price of $699, it was just as expensive as the company's flagship Playbar, and its enormous size made it overkill for apartments. (It's now $50 more after Sonos' recent price hikes.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Engadget
Sonos Sub Mini
The Sub Mini is the Sonos sub we’ve been waiting for. It’s relatively affordable, easy to move around your home, and it’s perfectly sized for apartments and small rooms. Consider it a dead-simple way to upgrade your Sonos Beam or Ray.
Best Bose headphones 2022: noise-cancelling and wireless
Bose offers an impressive range of headphones, offering noise-cancelling and Bluetooth from earbuds and over-ears.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $150, Get JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Earbuds for $69.95 Shipped – Today Only
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Earbuds are great for any outdoor activity or just everyday listening, and you can get a pair for $69.95 shipped, today only, originally $149.95. Thanks to its Ambient Aware function, you’ll be able to hear what’s happening around you, while TalkThru mode lets you talk to others without having to remove your headphones. Product page.
Engadget
Oura's third-generation smart ring brings a smoother, more comfortable design
The Oura (Gen3) Horizon finally loses its hard edge. The home security hogging all the awards. Oura has, after many years of trying, finally managed to sand out the hard edge from its body tracking smart ring. The company is updating the third-generation of its ring, originally released at the end of 2021, but this time with a perfectly round body. The Oura (Gen3) Horizon keeps the same suite of advanced sensors found in the existing model, but looks far nicer on the finger.
techunwrapped.com
Sound Blaster Katana V2X, new sound bar designed for games
The Sound Blaster Katana V2X is a very interesting review of the Sound Blaster Katana V2, a sound bar that we had the opportunity to analyze at the time and that left us with a very good taste in our mouths, both for its careful design and for its high compatibility, its advanced functions and its sound quality in all situations.
Engadget
Charge your Apple Watch on the go with this $20 keychain
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Apple released its latest smartwatches earlier this month, but the most surprising of these may have been the Apple Watch Ultra, which has a larger, more durable body and longer battery life. It’s also quite pricey at $799, so if you have a tighter budget, you’ll have to sacrifice some runtime to get your hands on one of these wearables.
Engadget
Amazon's first QLED Fire TVs offer better picture quality and an ambient mode
When Amazon introduced its Fire TV Omni line last year, it mostly offered affordable sets oriented toward budget-conscious consumers. At its fall hardware event today, the company announced two new models with QLED panels. Priced at $800 and $1,100 for 65- and 75-inch 4K models, the Omni QLED TVs feature "up to" 96 local dimming zones, support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. Those are features that should significantly improve the picture quality the new sets can offer over their predecessors.
yankodesign.com
Marshall’s latest Willen wireless speaker is a palm-sized powerhouse of sound
The company’s smallest speaker yet, the Marshall Willen still promises to pack a punch with a 2-inch driver, two passive radiators, and IP67 water and dust resistance. Armed with the signature amplifier-inspired faux-leather finish, this palm-sized speaker goes wherever you go, and can even be strapped to yourself, your bag, or random poles to create a unique hands-free soundscape.
Engadget
Native Instruments pads out its Komplete 14 suite with some welcome new toys
Komplete, Native Instruments' flagship music production bundle, has a little bit of everything. That's always been part of its appeal. It's pricey, but you get monster synths, a top-notch drum sampler, a virtual guitar rig and Kontakt — which is also a sampler, but calling it one seems incredibly reductive. Native Instruments is still one of the biggest names in the music software world, but it's an increasingly crowded and competitive market. And much of it is moving towards a subscription model (even Native Instruments). So this year the company is adding some new software in hopes that customers will come back for at least one more big-ticket purchase.
Engadget
Amazon built Eero WiFi extenders into its latest Echo Dot speakers
Amazon isn't done updating its Eero router lineup this year, if not quite in the way you'd expect. To start, the brand's new Echo Dot speakers will now double as Eero WiFi extenders. Plug one in and you'll get as much as 1,000 square feet of additional network coverage. That speaker on your nightstand could improve the internet connection in your office, in other words.
Bluetti EB3A portable power station review: A compact portable power station champion
Typically, shoebox-sized power stations will compromise on power output and features, especially when making them affordable. With the EB3A, Bluetti tried to buck those trends — in many ways, it does.
Engadget
USB branding could become a little easier to understand
The group that oversees wants to make it easier for you to understand what various cables and ports can actually do. It's trying to ditch branding like and in an attempt to simplify matters, but manufacturers may not necessarily adopt the changes. The steps are part of a broader drive...
Comments / 0