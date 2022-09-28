Read full article on original website
Related
‘Start being leaders’: Woman frustrated by Wheeler’s response to homeless concerns
A woman who took her concerns over Portland’s homeless crisis to city leaders says the mayor scoffed when she testified about the ongoing issues.
discoverourcoast.com
Flying into Astoria: Woodcarving show finds coastal home
A popular woodcarving show is coming to the North Coast. After more than 30 years in Portland and Vancouver, the The Columbia Flyway Wildlife Show will move to Astoria, honoring the art of woodcarved wildlife on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center. Longtime Astoria...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yamhilladvocate.com
Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats
In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture
Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
What's the construction in downtown Hillsboro?
A food truck pod, lots of apartments and more; here's what's being built in the heart of Hillsboro right now. Cranes are going up in downtown Hillsboro as a host of construction projects get underway. A food truck pod, a bunch of apartments and a redevelopment of the former U.S. Bank building into a dining space, here's what projects are going on in Hillsboro right now: • Merrill Gardens (corner of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Main Street): This is where the tall crane operating in downtown Hillsboro is right now, as crews work to build a seven-story...
Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash in Portland proves successful
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland and local nonprofit Trash for Peace launched a pilot program in February of last year to assist people experiencing homelessness. The program is Ground Score Association and it pays people to pick up trash in Portland for $20 an hour and has prove to be successful.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
thereflector.com
Fire marshal extends open burning, recreational fire ban indefinitely
Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young has indefinitely extended the open burning and recreational fire ban. The ban will remain in place until Clark County gets a significant rain event, stated a news release. A notice will be put out by the county when the bans are ended. Young said...
kptv.com
‘It was either sign it or go nowhere’: Longview cracks down on homeless encampment
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Over the last two weeks, Longview has required more than 100 people living in an encampment on city land to sign what officials are calling the ‘Good Neighbor Policy’ after the city said the camp was getting out of hand. The agreement prohibits visitors,...
KXL
Portland, Oregon Come For The Homeless, Stay For The Business Killing Crime
The crime train wreck that Portlandia has become grows worse every day. Bad decisions by the Mayor, City Council and DA have us on a course to a new and even higher homicide rate this year. Lame duck Governor Kate Brown releases thousands of convicted criminals back to the community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Poll shows Jo Ann Hardesty challenger Rene Gonzalez with big lead as pair hold Portland council debate
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez has opened a wide lead against incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the contest for November’s general election heats up, according to a new poll. Fifty percent of likely voters said they’d cast their ballot for Gonzalez, a lawyer and technology business owner,...
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
National Coffee Day: Portland shop named 3rd best in U.S. and Canada
Thursday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and people in Oregon have plenty of small businesses to support as they celebrate.
klcc.org
Pacific Northwest heat wave was a freak, 10,000-year event, study finds
A new study finds the Pacific Northwest’s extreme heat wave last summer was a freak event that should only happen once in 10,000 years and it was even hotter because of climate change. Records were broken across the region in June of 2021, as temperatures soared as high as...
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
clayconews.com
IDENTIFIED: TUESDAY'S HOMICIDE VICTIM IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the homicide victim found in the backyard of a Fairview home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 has been identified. The victim in Tuesday’s homicide is identified as 67-year-old Danny Dee Barber. The investigation...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
Channel 6000
Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
The Cannon Beach Gazette
Cannon Beach, OR
1
Followers
0
Post
397
Views
ABOUT
The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/
Comments / 0