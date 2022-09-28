ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, OR

discoverourcoast.com

Flying into Astoria: Woodcarving show finds coastal home

A popular woodcarving show is coming to the North Coast. After more than 30 years in Portland and Vancouver, the The Columbia Flyway Wildlife Show will move to Astoria, honoring the art of woodcarved wildlife on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center. Longtime Astoria...
ASTORIA, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn

What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
NEWBERG, OR
yamhilladvocate.com

Independent Party of Oregon Is a Front for Oregon Democrats

In this article I will show evidence that the Independent Party of Oregon is a front for the Oregon Democrat Party; that is to say, its operations are actually just an extension of the Democrat party and it is not a genuinely independent party. I want to begin this article...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley resident: Respect security services, not their culture

Brian Fitzgerald: 5th Congressional District voters should support Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner.In a recent front-page New York Times article, Oregon' s 5th Congressional District is featured. The article, "As Republicans intensify focus on crime, Democrats push back," states that "a Republican campaign ad juxtaposes video of Jamie McLeod-Skinner ... protesting with footage of rioters and looters. Ms. McLeod — Skinner, an ominous-sounding narrator warns, is 'one of them.'" While Mcleod-Skinner's opponent isn't named in the article, let me break the news: It's Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who calls herself America First, a disgusting appellation of nativists who worship the flag, not...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

What's the construction in downtown Hillsboro?

A food truck pod, lots of apartments and more; here's what's being built in the heart of Hillsboro right now. Cranes are going up in downtown Hillsboro as a host of construction projects get underway. A food truck pod, a bunch of apartments and a redevelopment of the former U.S. Bank building into a dining space, here's what projects are going on in Hillsboro right now: • Merrill Gardens (corner of Northeast 4th Avenue and East Main Street): This is where the tall crane operating in downtown Hillsboro is right now, as crews work to build a seven-story...
clayconews.com

IDENTIFIED: TUESDAY'S HOMICIDE VICTIM IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (September 30, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that the homicide victim found in the backyard of a Fairview home on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 has been identified. The victim in Tuesday’s homicide is identified as 67-year-old Danny Dee Barber. The investigation...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Additional $2.3 million needed for NE Portland bridge replacement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will decide on Wednesday if it will give an engineering firm an additional $2.36 million to move forward with the construction process for replacing the NE 42nd Ave. Bridge. The Lombard Street overpass connects Northeast Portland to the Portland International Airport,...
PORTLAND, OR
Community Policy