financemagnates.com
ASIC Approves 578 New Licenses in Fiscal 2022
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) released its annual licensing report on Friday, revealing that it has approved 578 new licenses between July 2021 and June 2022, which is an increase of 26 percent from the prior year. The regulator received a total of 1,469 applications for the Australian...
The biggest hack in history: Australians scramble to change passports and driver licences after Optus telco data debacle
When Amy Hunting* first heard about one of the biggest cyber attacks in Australian history, she immediately checked to see if her personal details had been compromised. She realised that, as a customer of the country’s second largest telecommunications provider, Optus, there was a fair chance she was one of about 10 million people whose information had been hacked – but at first, there was no communication. Eventually she got an email saying she had been caught up in the breach, which exposed one in three Australians to the risk of identity theft or financial fraud.
TechSpot
Amazon tells employees that a software error miscalculated their compensation
Facepalm: Imagine being promoted and finding out that you're going to receive considerable compensation, only for the company to inform you that, due to a software error, the new package isn't as generous as expected. It's a situation faced by around 40% of Amazon corporate employees who were promoted in the current quarter.
Banking Industry Claims Zelle is Safest Way to Move Money
Industry research group shares data on Zelle vs. other platforms, highlights safety of Zelle transactions. The Bank Policy Institute (BPI), a nonprofit research and advocacy group backed by banking industry interests, has released data it says indicates Zelle is the safest way for consumers to move money. The data compares Zelle transactions to those of other peer-to-peer players such as Venmo (owned by PayPal) and Cash App.
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
financemagnates.com
Hong Kong Charges 13 in a Pump-and-Dump Scheme Crack Down
Hong Kong police and Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) have charged 13 suspects, a syndicate, of a sophisticated 'ramp-and-dump' scheme, otherwise known as pump-and-dump scheme , due to having committed several offences. The charges came after a joint investigation by law enforcement and the financial market watchdog against the fraudulent...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
SEC Indicts Hydrogen Technology On Unregistered Securities And Market Manipulation Charges
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Hydrogen and its former chief operating officer, Michael Ross Kane on Wednesday. Charges include the sale of unregistered security tokens and alleged market manipulation. The startup made over $2 million in profits, per the agency’s filing. Hydrogen denied the claims and said...
financemagnates.com
Trading Point of Financial Instruments UK Sees 56% Dip in Revenues during 2021
Trading Point of Financial Instruments UK Limited has recently published its financial results for 2021. During the mentioned period, the financial services provider saw a substantial jump in losses. For the whole year, the company reported a loss of £1.17 million, compared to a loss of £118,000 in the previous year.
financemagnates.com
Asian Bank DBS Taps NASDAQ to Up Its Market Surveillance Efforts
DBS, a Singapore-headquartered financial services group, has announced its plans to boost its surveillance and market integrity efforts by onboarding the trading surveillance technology of the American exchange, NASDAQ. On Thursday, the group in a statement noted that the technology will enable it to double down on its abilities to...
financemagnates.com
Horizon Software Bolsters APAC Presence with New Singapore Office
On Thursday, Horizon Software, which provides technology in the financial services industry, announced the opening of a new office in Singapore. Additionally, the company has a presence in France, Canada, Hong Kong, China and Thailand. The location of the new office is strategic, aiming to bolster the sales of the...
financemagnates.com
MetaTrader Banned on Apple's App Store. What Does This Mean for Brokers?
At X Open Hub we’ve been closely following this week’s developments surrounding MetaTrader and Apple. Without any prior notification or formal announcement, Apple removed the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 online trading platforms from its App Store. That means iOS-based devices can no longer download the MT4 and...
financemagnates.com
FCA to Permanently Cease Synthetic Sterling LIBOR on March 2023
The synthetic yen LIBOR settings will permanently cease at the end of 2022. Synthetic LIBOR settings were introduced as a temporary measure. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced its decision on Thursday to permanently cease the publication of 1 and 6-month synthetic sterling LIBOR settings on 31 March 2023. “We...
financemagnates.com
Advanced Markets UK Turns Profitable in 2021, Revenue Jumps 13%
Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, the FCA-regulated subsidiary of the wider Advanced Markets Group, turned a profit in 2021 fiscal with a healthy jump in revenue as well. The published numbers only show the performance of the UK unit and not the group or any other subsidiaries. According to the latest...
financemagnates.com
Bank of England intervenes to calm market stress
BoE announces emergency intervention in UK bond markets. Global yields come crashing down, stock markets rally in relief. Dollar surrenders some ground, but yen cannot capitalize properly. BoE steps in. The Bank of England hit the panic button on Wednesday, announcing it will step into the UK government debt market...
financemagnates.com
Deutsche Börse Teams Up with Chile’s Santiago Exchange on Market Data
Deutsche Börse, a Germany-based exchange organization, has entered a market data partnership with Chile’s Santiago Exchange, the third-largest exchange in Latin America. Under the collaboration, the German exchange said it will provide access to a full range of Santiago Exchange’s market data products on its platform. Additionally,...
zycrypto.com
KuCoin Marks Fifth Anniversary With Events Galore and Updated Global Expansion Strategy
KuCoin – a global cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating its fifth anniversary, announcing several events, and thanking the community for its ongoing support. The jubilee is also marked by the release of a new development strategy that will see the exchange go global and accelerate efforts at penetrating Web3 space.
fintechnexus.com
Chilean fintech Xepelin obtained $140 million to expand its operations in Mexico
Xepelin, the Chilean fintech that provides financial services for small and medium-sized companies, announced that global investment banking giant Goldman Sachs had provided it with a $140 million asset-backed securities credit line. The proceeds will fuel Xapelin’s expansion in Mexico, where the company seeks to become a B2B payments market...
financemagnates.com
Binance Launches in New Zealand amidst Global Expansion
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization, has launched a subsidiary in New Zealand. On Thursday, the exchange announced that it has successfully registered as a Financial Service Provider with the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. “New Zealand is an exciting market with a...
financemagnates.com
Luca Merolla Replaces Philip Adler as Oval Money CEO
Oval Money has appointed Luca Merolla as the new Chief Executive Officer. He has been a part of the company since October 2020 as a Non-Executive Director. Two brands operate under the Oval Money umbrella: one is the fintech Oval and the other is the forex and CFDs brokerage brand, OvalX, previously known as ETX Capital. Merolla will head both brands.
