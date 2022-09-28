The first attempt to open a Modern Margarita restaurant and bar in Chandler started off well, but went down in flames. “I was there that day,” said Kyle Mason, the restaurant’s vice president of operations. “I was in the office doing some admin work, I’m smelling something. And I thought it was an electrical fire. … I’m sniffing around and all of a sudden, the backdoor kicks in, it’s Chandler Fire Department, ‘Get out, get out.’ We’re like, what?”

