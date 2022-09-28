ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Valley boys help out a homeless veteran

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Apache Junction neighborhood maintenance technician wins Pay It Forward award

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Ernie Catlett, a maintenance technician at the Desert Harbor Community in Apache Junction. “I nominated Ernie for Pay It Forward because he is more than just a maintenance tech here at Desert Harbor. He takes pride in his work and he knows everybody by name. He knows everyone’s pets by name as well,” said resident Stu Olsen.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
AZFamily

Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
MESA, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Gilbert animal rescue slates 2 big events

Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, has two big events on the calendar for next month. From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, the rescue will hold its Fall Microchip-a-thon at the Subaru Superstore, 1050 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, while on Oct. 29, it will host its 24th annual Barktoberfest 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waddell, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
City
Goodyear, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

S. Chandler restaurant overcomes fire, reopens

The first attempt to open a Modern Margarita restaurant and bar in Chandler started off well, but went down in flames. “I was there that day,” said Kyle Mason, the restaurant’s vice president of operations. “I was in the office doing some admin work, I’m smelling something. And I thought it was an electrical fire. … I’m sniffing around and all of a sudden, the backdoor kicks in, it’s Chandler Fire Department, ‘Get out, get out.’ We’re like, what?”
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Cancer Treatment#Metastatic Breast Cancer#Make Yourself#Charity#Canyon View High School#Helping One Woman
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800

Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws

As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
West Valley View

Brothers make their mark in ‘Matilda’

It’s long been said that there’s something magical about live theater. That magic is what makes acting so special to Jonathan “JR” Riddle, a 13-year-old eighth grader from Buckeye who is sharing the Theater Works stage with his 10-year-old brother Andrew (“AJ”) in “Matilda the Musical,” which runs from Friday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student, a man and a teen girl were in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Credit union finally sends Sun City widow $600 escrow check

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Carol Amelung’s husband James passed away last year, she lost more than just her spouse. “I mean he was just my go to guy. He was my protector. He was my best friend,” Amelung said. Losing James also meant Carol would lose his Social Security benefits. So, she got a part time job to make ends meet and sold their home. Amelung said that selling the house that she’d owned with her husband all those years was emotionally very tough.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy