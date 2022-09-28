Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Valley boys help out a homeless veteran
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Valley teenage boys decided to do something good this week for a Valley veteran. One woman named Candace overheard two boys talking in an East Valley Dollar Tree about giving some of their change and snacks to a homeless man they’d seen before coming into the store. The woman told Arizona’s Family anchor Tess Rafols on Facebook that she was delighted to hear they were willing to make a change.
AZFamily
Apache Junction neighborhood maintenance technician wins Pay It Forward award
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward to Ernie Catlett, a maintenance technician at the Desert Harbor Community in Apache Junction. “I nominated Ernie for Pay It Forward because he is more than just a maintenance tech here at Desert Harbor. He takes pride in his work and he knows everybody by name. He knows everyone’s pets by name as well,” said resident Stu Olsen.
AZFamily
Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
East Valley Tribune
Gilbert animal rescue slates 2 big events
Friends for Life, a registered nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Gilbert, has two big events on the calendar for next month. From 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 1, the rescue will hold its Fall Microchip-a-thon at the Subaru Superstore, 1050 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler, while on Oct. 29, it will host its 24th annual Barktoberfest 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at its shelter at 952 W. Melody Ave., Gilbert.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
santansun.com
S. Chandler restaurant overcomes fire, reopens
The first attempt to open a Modern Margarita restaurant and bar in Chandler started off well, but went down in flames. “I was there that day,” said Kyle Mason, the restaurant’s vice president of operations. “I was in the office doing some admin work, I’m smelling something. And I thought it was an electrical fire. … I’m sniffing around and all of a sudden, the backdoor kicks in, it’s Chandler Fire Department, ‘Get out, get out.’ We’re like, what?”
Police find 3 teens in Phoenix after they were reported missing in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department has found three teenage boys after they were reported missing Thursday morning. Police said the three boys were seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they weren't seen or heard from since before officers located them.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix canal murders: Bryan Patrick Miller accused of killing 2 women; trial begins Oct. 3
Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin next week. The victims were killed in two separate incidents in the early 1990s. Their bodies were found in the...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
Man severely burned after plastic grocery bags filled with gasoline ignite in car, police say
PHOENIX — Police say that an Arizona man was severely burned after several grocery bags filled with gasoline ignited inside a car while he was on the way to fill up a disabled vehicle. According to KSAZ, police responded to a fiery crash in a neighborhood in northwest Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced
PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
citysuntimes.com
All adoption fees waived at MCACC, AAWL during Bissell's 'Empty the Shelters' event Oct. 1-8
BISSELL Pet Foundation is aiming to “Empty the Shelters” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less during its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” adoption event Oct. 1-8 at local shelters. Maricopa County Animal Care & Control (MCACC) is one of more than 280 participating...
West Valley View
Brothers make their mark in ‘Matilda’
It’s long been said that there’s something magical about live theater. That magic is what makes acting so special to Jonathan “JR” Riddle, a 13-year-old eighth grader from Buckeye who is sharing the Theater Works stage with his 10-year-old brother Andrew (“AJ”) in “Matilda the Musical,” which runs from Friday, Sept. 30, to Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Gyder Theater at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts, 10580 N. 83rd Drive.
KTAR.com
Arizona mother makes stunning recovery from near death in 2017 Las Vegas shooting
PHOENIX — Saturday marks the fifth anniversary of the nation’s deadliest mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. Among the hundreds who were injured at the event was Jovanna Calzadillas of San Tan Valley. She was struck in the head by a bullet.
AZFamily
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Family member IDs woman found dead in Tempe bedroom fire
Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead on Sept. 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home near University and McClintock Drives. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AZFamily
Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student, a man and a teen girl were in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.
AZFamily
Credit union finally sends Sun City widow $600 escrow check
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When Carol Amelung’s husband James passed away last year, she lost more than just her spouse. “I mean he was just my go to guy. He was my protector. He was my best friend,” Amelung said. Losing James also meant Carol would lose his Social Security benefits. So, she got a part time job to make ends meet and sold their home. Amelung said that selling the house that she’d owned with her husband all those years was emotionally very tough.
12news.com
They both lost limbs to suspected drunk drivers. Now they're finding support through friendship
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two Valley residents have formed a friendship and found strength in each other after losing limbs to suspected drunk drivers. “She keeps me motivated and knows what I’m going through,” Jeremiah Washington said. On June 25, about two weeks after his birthday, an alleged...
