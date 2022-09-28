Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, October 1, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken just off Highway 14 in Dayton, Wyoming by Jennifer Miller. Miller writes: "It highlights the ever-changing beauty of the entrance of going up to the Bighorns.". To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE:...
Trouble’s A-Bruin: Hunting Would Help Manage Wyoming’s Aggressive Grizzlies, Say Outdoorsmen
Wyoming needs a grizzly bear hunting season to promote human safety and bear conservation. That's the message from Cowboy State outdoorsmen who say responsible hunting of the bruins is good wildlife management. Wyoming Grizzly hunting is two decades overdue, said...
Eating Wyoming: Miners And Stockmen’s Steakhouse
Riddle me this: What do you get when you cross a tiny Wyoming town, unique history and beef?. You get the best steakhouse this old son of a butcher has ever eaten in. Having been told that this steakhouse is said...
A New Pre-Historic Reptile Has Been Found In Wyoming
It's hard to believe that Wyoming was once underwater, a hot spot for dinosaur and home to some of the creepiest creatures. The history in Wyoming is quite incredible and every day there are more discoveries that add to the lure of this state. If you were to take a trip to Thermopolis today, you could dig for dinosaur bones, you could visit the Tate Geological Museum, check out the Glenrock Paleontological Museum or you could even stumble on a new discovery that would cement the wild history of the state.
Wyoming Fall Fishing’s Really Different Than In The Spring
Wyoming is known for great fishing all year long. Reservoirs, rivers, ponds and creeks are full of outdoor lovers fishing for their favorite fish to catch. Obviously throughout the year we have different ways we have to fish these areas. When springtime is here, the water is cold and there's usually plenty. As summertime rolls around, the water warms up and the levels start dropping. In the fall the water temperatures start to fall and the levels are really low. Then by the time winter gets here, the water is now covered by ice and ice huts are a plenty.
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Thursday, September 29, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $3.86 is unchanged from our last report of $3.86 on Wednesday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 2 cents from a week ago and is up 27 cents per gallon from a year ago.
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
Report: Wyoming has among the country's lowest electricity prices
(The Center Square) – Wyoming continues to have some of the lowest electricity prices in the country, according to a new report. Wyoming's 8.27 cents per kilowatt hour average ranks No. 4, the Energy Affordability Report from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) said. Only Louisiana, Iowa, and Oklahoma had lower average rates.
State: Water cuts might be forced on Wyoming by 2025
Only the Upper Colorado River Commission can initiate water curtailments in Wyoming, according to the state's top water lawyer. But state users should prepare. The state has neither the legal right, nor inclination, to preemptively curtail water use in the ongoing Colorado River crisis, according to Chris Brown, senior assistant attorney general for the state engineer's water division. Only a determination by the Upper Colorado River Commission can result in a water curtailment order for Wyoming users subject to the Colorado River Compact, he said.
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
Make-A-Wish grants teenager’s wish for Wyoming Cowboys-themed ‘man cave’
CASPER, Wyo. — A Newcastle teenager can now enjoy a "man cave" in the garage of his family's home after Make-A-Wish Wyoming granted his wish for the room makeover. Yestin, 17, has a genetic disorder that has limited his ability to play sports in high school, a Tuesday press release from Make-A-Wish Wyoming said.
Feds Deny Most Exemptions to Wyoming’s Electric Vehicle Plan
The Federal Highway Administration has given a green light to Wyoming's electric vehicle infrastructure plan, which will provide more than $26 million to build charging stations for electric vehicles over the next five years. Even so, the feds denied eight...
Wyoming To Be Home For World’s Largest Carbon Capture Facility, But Exact Location Is Secret
CarbonCapture Inc. is keeping secret the location of a Wyoming modular facility that's part of an operation dubbed Project Bison the company touts as being the largest of its kind. The direct air capture facility will suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and sequester it underground.
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming's famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
What? Coors Isn’t The Most Popular Beer In Wyoming
When I think about domestic beers and beers that are the most popular when I'm out enjoying an adult beverage, I would think Wyoming would be on the Coors train. I mean, they're close. Sure, Budweiser has that plant in Fort Collins, but Coors has been within a drive of Wyomingites since it first hit the market. I mean, they even made a movie about how people out east really wanted it(Smokey And The Bandit).
Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding
So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
Weed Management: Is Wyoming’s Hemp Industry Losing Its Buzz?
Since the Wyoming Legislature cleared the way for hemp farming in the Cowboy State, it appears something may be harshing the fledgling industry's buzz. To grow hemp in Wyoming, a farmer needs a license from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture,...
Pennie Hunt
My parents were giddy. They couldn't wait until breakfast was over. Mom opened a small, plastic black jar, carefully measured a spoonful of power and watched it trickle into a glass. Smiling, she added cool water and stirred until it was dissolved.
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
Wyoming’s Fort Phil Kearny A Brutal Stop Along ‘Bloody’ Bozeman Trail
By lamplight, it's easy to imagine the unease felt by those stationed at the remote outpost of Fort Phil Kearny in the dangerous years of the Indian Wars along the infamous route that became known as the "Bloody" Bozeman Trail.
