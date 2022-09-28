Read full article on original website
Garden & Gun
When the Grit Is Gone
I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
Red and Black
The Expat owners to open steakhouse in Athens’ Five Points
Slater’s Steakhouse and Bar, an upcoming business venture of Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat, will open in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant will occupy the space on Lumpkin Street that once held Butcher & Vine and the original location of Five & Ten. After the closure of Butcher & Vine, Jerry Slater wanted to utilize the empty space and provide a “missing link” to the Athens food scene, he said.
WJBF.com
Ghost hunting event happening in Eatonton in October
EATONTON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Writers Museum has announced its second annual ghost hunting event in Eatonton. The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. A paranormal investigation will be lead by Denise...
wuga.org
Tropical Storm Ian, the latest
Tropical Storm Ian is crawling across the Florida peninsula this morning. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say that the storm could strengthen back into a hurricane as it moves into the Atlantic and then back towards Savannah and Charleston. By tomorrow, Athens could be seeing gusty winds and heavy rain.
Red and Black
Restaurant Roundup: Slater’s Steakhouse, Nedza’s Athens closure and new Mochinut location
Fall has arrived and Athens eateries are changing with the season. Here’s this week’s restaurant roundup. Nedza’s will close its Athens Five Points location on Friday, Sept. 30, according to an Instagram post. The downtown Monroe location is still open and taking orders. Maepole. With the turn...
Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
accesswdun.com
Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections
A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
Smart Updates Dawgs Travel Plans With Hurrican Ian Inbound
How does Hurricane Ian affect Georgia's travel plans?
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
wrwh.com
Tips For Preparing For Hurricane Ian
(Cleveland)- As residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Ian White County Public Safety Public Information Officers Bryce Barrett has some tips for you to get prepared. Barrett said, to recognize warnings and alerts. Sign up for emergency notifications for White County’s Code Red notification system at...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Lake Lanier to be used as water supply after 30-year “water war”
After 30 years of legal fighting, Georgia has secured water rights for Lake Lanier. Forsyth, Hall, and Gwinnett counties will be guaranteed water from Lake Lanier through 2050. Previously, Lake Lanier’s water was only allotted for flood control and recreation. Started in the ‘90s, the infamous “water wars” finally...
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
High School Scoreboard Show: 5 games to watch for in week 7
As we head into week seven of the Georgia High School Association football season, we preview a few games that may be worth keeping an eye on this week.
NE Ga police blotter: Nicholson man sentenced, Gainesville man robbed, Covington woman assaulted
James Standridge gets what amounts to a life sentence: 88 years in prison for the 40 year-old Nicholson man who pleaded guilty to shooting at sheriff’s deputies in Jackson County. It happened when Standridge barricaded himself in his home in August of last year. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Georgia football: Week 5 upset opportunities that help the Dawgs
Georgia football takes on Missouri, but there are two SEC matchups that could really be beneficial for the Dawgs in the long run. As we’re getting deeper into the season, there will be games that benefit the Dawgs even if they aren’t playing in them. This week features...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
dawgpost.com
5-star Target To Watch Georgia Bulldogs Take on Missouri Tigers
ATHENS - Once again, one of the top defenders in the entire 2023 class is set to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in person. Of course I’m talking about 5-star EDGE, Samuel M'Pemba. &t=OCVH55uS3cBFG8YQvtebxA. An elite EDGE defender out of IMG Academy, M’Pemba is a dynamic...
Roswell commission report says residents misled by GDOT on Ga. 400 access lanes
The Georgia Department of Transportation project to build an express lanes interchange at Grimes Bridge Road is moving f...
