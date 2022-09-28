ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Garden & Gun

When the Grit Is Gone

I remember my first visit to Athens, Georgia, vividly. One bright fall day two decades ago, I found myself bouncing along in the cab of journalist Doug Monroe’s pickup truck on the way to visit his class at the University of Georgia. From Atlanta, Highway 78 took us through small towns and past sprawling farms. Eventually we reached downtown Athens, walked past its historic storefronts, and crossed the campus quad. This particular point may be up for debate, but I swear students were lounging under trees with their textbooks, looking like the cover of a college catalog.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

The Expat owners to open steakhouse in Athens’ Five Points

Slater’s Steakhouse and Bar, an upcoming business venture of Jerry and Krista Slater of The Expat, will open in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. The restaurant will occupy the space on Lumpkin Street that once held Butcher & Vine and the original location of Five & Ten. After the closure of Butcher & Vine, Jerry Slater wanted to utilize the empty space and provide a “missing link” to the Athens food scene, he said.
ATHENS, GA
WJBF.com

Ghost hunting event happening in Eatonton in October

EATONTON, Ga (WJBF) – The Georgia Writers Museum has announced its second annual ghost hunting event in Eatonton. The event will be held on Saturdays, October 15, 22, 29 and November 5 at 6:30 pm, starting at the Georgia Writers Museum. A paranormal investigation will be lead by Denise...
EATONTON, GA
wuga.org

Tropical Storm Ian, the latest

Tropical Storm Ian is crawling across the Florida peninsula this morning. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say that the storm could strengthen back into a hurricane as it moves into the Atlantic and then back towards Savannah and Charleston. By tomorrow, Athens could be seeing gusty winds and heavy rain.
ATHENS, GA
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Tropical Storm Ian shifts away from North Georgia under new projections

A new projection issued Thursday morning from the National Weather Service showed an eastward shift for Tropical Storm Ian, which may lead to a lesser impact on North Georgia. The probable path of the storm's center will now head off Florida's Atlantic coast and make an additional landfall in South Carolina at about 2 p.m. Friday. Previous projections showed the storm's center would move directly over the Georgia / South Carolina border. However, Thursday's update leaves Georgia entirely out of the storm's center.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

Tips For Preparing For Hurricane Ian

(Cleveland)- As residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Ian White County Public Safety Public Information Officers Bryce Barrett has some tips for you to get prepared. Barrett said, to recognize warnings and alerts. Sign up for emergency notifications for White County’s Code Red notification system at...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
dawgpost.com

5-star Target To Watch Georgia Bulldogs Take on Missouri Tigers

ATHENS - Once again, one of the top defenders in the entire 2023 class is set to watch Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in person. Of course I’m talking about 5-star EDGE, Samuel M'Pemba‍. &t=OCVH55uS3cBFG8YQvtebxA. An elite EDGE defender out of IMG Academy, M’Pemba is a dynamic...
ATHENS, GA

