Skykomish, WA

Jobs: WSDOT Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Operations Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3

$76,906 - $103,459 Annually. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Transportation Management Center (TMC) is very excited to present a great opportunity for a motivated Engineer who has strong leadership skills and a potentially exceptional aptitude for Region's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) operations and improvement projects. The chosen...
Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Agent (PAS4) - multiple positions

$61,639 - $82,845 Annually. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple real estate professionals to directly support WSDOT’s mission through our fish passage program to provide an integrated, multimodal transportation system. As the Acquisition and Relocation Agent, the primary undertaking of this position is...
LFP Council Corner - Review of speed limits continues

For the past six months, the City Council has been considering reductions to speed limits on our local roads and state highways. This work the Council is conducting is very timely and necessary. The reduced traffic during the pandemic has emboldened some drivers to ignore basic courtesy and safety and...
North City Water District: a 90 year history

2021 marked the 90th anniversary of the North City Water District. The district serves the east side of Shoreline and the west side of Lake Forest Park. Its headquarters, maintenance facility, and water tower are located in the North City Business District in Shoreline. The remainder of Shoreline is served...
AG Ferguson seeks to stop Seattle business scamming immigrants

SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against a Seattle business and its owner for preying on new immigrants by making deceptive promises to help them with legal assistance for immigration needs then later abandoning them in courtrooms after charging thousands of dollars. Ana Caroline Pinto...
Bristol Ellington approved as Shoreline’s new City Manager

The Shoreline City Council voted to appoint Bristol Ellington as the City’s new City Manager. Ellington’s appointment is the culmination of a 13-week nationwide search for a new city manager after current City Manager Debbie Tarry announced her retirement in May. “The City of Shoreline had an amazing...
Young otters at Ronald Bog

A couple of young otters were out at Ronald Bog Tuesday morning. Mom may have been nearby but she wasn't showing herself.
