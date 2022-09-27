Read full article on original website
Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Plainfield/BeechGrove
It was a beautiful evening for a run on the Decatur course against Decatur and Plainfield. The girls are still chasing those PR’s with one more chance at our County meet. We did have one runner with a PR: Carly Whiteman 16:56! All the girls ran well and some were once again close to beating their previous PR. Here were our top 5 finishers:
Beech Grove shut out by University, 7-0
It was not a good night for Coach Kendall Nichols’ Beech Grove Hornets as they were shut out by the visiting University Trailblazers 7-0 Tuesday night at TCU Veterans Stadium. Senior Remy Lance picked up three goals, sophomore Corbin Smith scored a pair and senior Constantine Stefanidis and junior...
Hornets lose heartbreaker to the Achaeans 4-3
Despite a nice performance, the Beech Grove Hornets went down to defeat, falling 4-3 to the Herron Achaeans Thursday night in the regular season finale at TCU Veterans Stadium. In a rapidly paced first half, only one goal was scored. That came on a penalty kick by junior midfielder Jack...
