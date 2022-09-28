Decreasing clouds and chilly overnight; Mostly sunny and cool for Thursday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Decreasing clouds and chilly overnight

Below normal temperatures Thursday

Few showers by end of weekend

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds and chilly. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says we will low temperatures in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Another cold start in the low 40s. Some spots may touch the upper 30s. Sunshine through the day will help to warm us back to the mid to upper 60s. Dry afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY: Coolest morning around 40 degrees.

Clear and sunny day. Highs around 70. Clouds start to drift back in at night but no rain for high school football games again.

SATURDAY: A dry start to the weekend. Highs around 70. Clouds increase with the remnants of Ian. A few showers possible overnight.

SUNDAY: A mostly cloudy day. Highs around 70.

A few showers may drift up from the southeast due to lingering moisture from Ian. No severe weather or heavy rain expected.

MONDAY: Clouds start to decrease again. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Another day with temps closer to normal in the low to mid 70s. Stray shower possible.

©2022 Cox Media Group