Read full article on original website
Related
Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm
Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary comments at Trump rally
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is receiving backlash after she claimed at a rally in Michigan that Democrats are “killing” Republicans.Ms Green made the comments while attending former president Donald Trump’s Michigan rally on Saturday.“For daring to push back against the regime, and it doesn’t stop at a weaponised legal system. I am not going to mince words with you all,” she said.“Democrats want Republicans dead, and they have already started the killings.”Ms Greene cited an incident in North Dakota where an intoxicated man who allegedly “had a political argument with [a] pedestrian,” hit the pedestrian with a car and...
The right to control our own fates is at stake in 2022. Can suburban women save it?
Ignore the cartoon wine bottle and 'troublemaker' tag. Red Wine & Blue's suburban army is dead serious and heading toward half a million strong.
Comments / 0