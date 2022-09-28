ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Flyers make 20 cuts, could lose 6-6 winger to waivers

Isaac Ratcliffe was among the Flyers' 20 training camp roster cuts Friday afternoon. There's a chance the 2017 second-round draft pick won't be in the organization Saturday afternoon. Ratcliffe, along with Linus Sandin, must clear waivers in order to report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. If a team is to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
theScore

Dumba talks 'Black Ice' doc, beware Flames' D corps, and goalie goals

Toward the end of "Black Ice," a new documentary examining the role of Black players in Canadian hockey, Wayne Simmonds addresses a group of young skaters huddled in front of him and hanging on to his every word. "Some people don't want us to play this sport," the Toronto Maple...
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
DENVER, CO
Arizona State

