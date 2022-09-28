Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Flyers make 20 cuts, could lose 6-6 winger to waivers
Isaac Ratcliffe was among the Flyers' 20 training camp roster cuts Friday afternoon. There's a chance the 2017 second-round draft pick won't be in the organization Saturday afternoon. Ratcliffe, along with Linus Sandin, must clear waivers in order to report to AHL affiliate Lehigh Valley. If a team is to...
NHL
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
NHL・
theScore
Dumba talks 'Black Ice' doc, beware Flames' D corps, and goalie goals
Toward the end of "Black Ice," a new documentary examining the role of Black players in Canadian hockey, Wayne Simmonds addresses a group of young skaters huddled in front of him and hanging on to his every word. "Some people don't want us to play this sport," the Toronto Maple...
numberfire.com
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
markerzone.com
CRAZY SCENE AS WILD ENFORCER CRUNCHES ROOPE HINTZ, ACCIDENTALLY SMOKES REF DURING FIGHT (VIDEO)
Thursday night's preseason match between Minnesota and Dallas took a sharp turn when a couple of hits and a fight put a stop to the action. First, Stars' defenseman Jerad Rosburg threw a hit on Wild forward Joseph Cramarossa. Then, Wild enforcer Brandon Baddock absolutely smoked Stars' top center Roope...
