Read full article on original website
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Inside the Funding for Foundry on 3rd
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Before the Wausau City Council voted 6-3 to approve a developer’s agreement for the former Center Mall site, Alder Lisa Rasmussen addressed the funding model for the project. Rasmussen says it’s been the most common question among residents for the last few weeks, specifically...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Sokaogon Chippewa Community, State of Wiscosnin Announce Amended Gaming Pact
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Sports betting in Wisconsin is coming to another tribal casino. Governor Tony Evers and leaders of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community announced an amended gaming pact on Friday that will allow for event wagering at the Mole Lake Casino near Crandon and other locations within the reservation.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
WPS: Natural gas costs rise for winter heating season
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Wisconsin Public Service is telling customers that natural gas bills will be up this winter. WPS says their typical customer paid around $120 a month to health their home last winter. They estimate that will rise to $150 this year. WPS says the war in...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau PD faces staff shortages
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau Police Department will be facing staffing issues in the near future. At Monday’s Police and Fire Commission meeting, Chief Ben Bliven said their situation will likely get worse before it gets better. The department is expecting to be down several officers in the next month, because some are leaving or will be on lighter duty, with other officers still in training.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Community Conversation on childcare shortage
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The childcare shortage continues, and local leaders want to hear from the public on how to fix it. The North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board hosted a community conversation session at UWSP-Wausau to talk about the issue. Being an expecting parents already comes with stressors,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau School District to Conduct Safety and Security Audit
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Cleveland, Ohio-based company has been selected to help the Wausau School District conduct a safety and security audit of all buildings. National School Safety and Security submitted the winning bid out of a group of seven agencies. Wausau School District Director of Pupil Services Cale Bushman says the group specializes in school safety.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
The Country’s Most Expensive Governors Race Is In Wisconsin
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The candidates for governor have raised millions of dollars for their campaigns in recent weeks. New campaign finance reports show Republican challenger Tim Michels slightly outraised incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers over the past month. However, new report from AdImpact Politics indicates the vast majority...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
AARP Poll Has Good News For Republican Candidates
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – A new poll finds Republicans leading in the top two statewide races. That’s according to a new poll from AARP Wisconsin, which finds Tim Michels leading incumbent governor Tony Evers, 50 to 47 percent, and US Senator Ron Johnson leading Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes 51 to 46 percent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Poll: Michels, Johnson Lead
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WXPR) — A new poll from AARP Wisconsin finds Republican candidates in the state races for governor and senate ahead of their Democratic rivals. The poll shows Republican Tim Michels with a three-point lead over Democratic incumbent Tony Evers. And it shows Republican Senator Ron Johnson with...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Marshfield Fire and Rescue Announces State Grant Award
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Marshfield Fire and Rescue has announced that they will receive $111,000 in state grant funding as part of Governor Evers’ recently-announced EMS Flex Grants. “Coming out of this pandemic, our call volume has continued to rise. We are on pace for the busiest year...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Man Accused of Credit Card Fraud in Marshfield Arrested
GREENFIELD, WI (WSAU) — A man accused of lifting nearly $30,000 worth of goods from a Marshfield furniture store was arrested last week. Police say Timothy Lavelle Litt was in the Milwaukee area on September 20th following another attempt to commit fraud at an unspecified business. The 28-year-old is...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Flu Vaccine Now Available from Marshfield Clinic
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — Marshfield Clinic Health System has announced that flu shots are now available from their clinics. “It is especially important to receive your flu vaccine this year,” said Dr. Edward Belongia, a vaccine scientist with Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in a press release. “There was very little influenza during the past two years of the pandemic, and the level of population immunity has declined. This could lead to a more severe flu season this winter.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New owners for La Prima Deli
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A classic Wausau delicatessen has new owners. La Prima Deli has been sold. Tammy Bailey and Christian Pfeiffer retained ownership this week. Pfeiffer said the current menu will stay the same for now, but they do plan to add new items as well. “I really enjoy talking to people and meeting new people,” Pfeiffer said. “I think that that kind of got me interested in exploring this world and taking the jump to become an owner.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked
(Reuters) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday evening that the storm surge from Hurricane Ian had likely peaked but that damage would likely be inflicted across the state. (Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Chris Reese)
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Overnight Accidents Close Roads Near Stevens Point
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW TV-WSAU) — All lanes were blocked going both directions on I-39 near Stevens Point due to a crash just after midnight. I-39/US 51 was closed between Casimir Road and Stanley Street, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 12:35 a.m....
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Plea, Sentencing Hearing Scheduled for Morris
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in a Weston apartment nearly two years ago has reached a plea deal with the state. Court records show David Morris’ trial was wiped off the books Friday morning in favor of a plea and sentencing hearing. He faces five counts connected with the incident, including first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Deferred Sentence In Schofield Beating Case
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man accused in the beating of a man outside of a Schofield tavern has entered a deferred judgement agreement in Marathon County Court. Kevin Weston of West Bend was facing felony charges of substantial battery but according to the deal that charge can be reduced to disorderly conduct if Weston fully complies with the agreement and has no new criminal charges for one year.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Drivers Identified in Fatal Truck Crash
TOWN OF STOCKTON, WI (WSAU) – The names of two truckers have been released in a fatal crash earlier this week. Travis Hoffine, 56, died when his semi was hit by another truck. A report from the State Patrol says he was pulling onto the highway and was hit from behind.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
One Dead in I-39 Crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – One person is dead after a crash Friday morning on I-39 in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, an SUV and a truck collided in the southbound lanes around 12:30am. Initial reports say the SUV was traveling in the wrong direction. Both vehicles came to rest in the median. The SUV caught on fire.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
New Security Screening in Place at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Those heading to a show at the Grand Theater this season will have a much easier time getting in the door and to their seats thanks to a new security system. Director Sean Wright says it’s the same system used by many larger theaters and...
Comments / 0