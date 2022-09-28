ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV-TV

Crisis-hit Lebanese parliament fails to elect president

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s Parliament on Thursday failed to elect a new president, with the majority of lawmakers casting blank ballots and some walking out. The failure pointed out deep political divisions that threaten prolonged political paralysis and a leadership void at time where Lebanon is suffering an economic meltdown and has struggled to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Security fears grow after latest Burkina Faso coup

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — As Islamic extremists intensified their attacks in Burkina Faso earlier this year, coup leader Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba urged the West African nation's people to give him until September to improve things as interim president. A group of junior officers...
AFP

UN raises Kabul classroom bombing death toll to 35 as women protest 'genocide'

The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the UN said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. Meanwhile on Saturday dozens of Hazara women defied a Taliban ban on rallies to protest the latest bloodshed in their community.
WSAV-TV

Indigenous groups, activists resist Congo’s oil block plan

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — The auctioning of oil and gas blocks in Congo has stirred resistance and concern among local Indigenous communities worried about damage to their homes and large swaths of forest, according to a report released Thursday by several environmental groups. In late July, the Congolese government...
