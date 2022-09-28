Pitch it down a twisty road and the 2023 BMW Z4 convertible will make even novice drivers giggle. Two smooth-running turbocharged engines are offered—a 255-hp four and a 382-hp turbo-six—and the larger engine is ferocious. While the Z4’s handling isn’t as crisp as the mechanically-similar Toyota Supra coupe’s—the two share their engines and chassis—or rivals’ such as the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman, the Z4’s ride comfort and posh cabin make it easy to enjoy. Having the soft top folded gives you a free-feeling driving experience, but with the top in place, the Z4’s cabin is hushed enough to be comfortable for a long highway drive. All models come with an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive, so if you’re looking for a manual transmission or all-wheel drive, the Z4 may not be for you.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO