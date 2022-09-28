Read full article on original website
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 BMW Z4
Pitch it down a twisty road and the 2023 BMW Z4 convertible will make even novice drivers giggle. Two smooth-running turbocharged engines are offered—a 255-hp four and a 382-hp turbo-six—and the larger engine is ferocious. While the Z4’s handling isn’t as crisp as the mechanically-similar Toyota Supra coupe’s—the two share their engines and chassis—or rivals’ such as the Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman, the Z4’s ride comfort and posh cabin make it easy to enjoy. Having the soft top folded gives you a free-feeling driving experience, but with the top in place, the Z4’s cabin is hushed enough to be comfortable for a long highway drive. All models come with an eight-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive, so if you’re looking for a manual transmission or all-wheel drive, the Z4 may not be for you.
Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid Join The Range
The Bentley range is now officially 50% electrified following the introduction of the new Bentayga S Hybrid and Bentayga Azure Hybrid models. These two new Bentaygas are aimed at different customers, but they share an upgraded plug-in hybrid powertrain. On the gas side is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 that works in tandem with a 100-kW electric motor. The battery size has been increased from 13 kWh to 18 kWh, resulting in an EV-only output of 134 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Bentley says both new models can drive more than 27 miles in EV mode.
Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
Audi continues to work on new electric vehicles to expand its EV lineup. There’s a new zero-emissions SUV currently under development and expected to debut before the end of the year. At a later date, possibly next year, it will be joined by a performance version, recently spied by our photographers on the Nurburgring.
2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid
Which version of the 2023 Honda CR-V is better? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. The post 2023 Honda CR-V vs. 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Final Dodge Challenger Last Call Model Delayed, Won't Debut At SEMA
Since Dodge's Speed Week announcements back in August, we've been treated to new Last Call Charger or Challenger debuts every Wednesday. Seven models are planned, and six are already revealed. The grand finale was scheduled to take place in early November at the 2022 SEMA Show, but the muscle car world will have to wait a bit longer.
Gran Turismo 7 September Update Adds Nissan Silvia, Two Other Cars
One is imaginary and the other is a record-breaker. Gran Turismo 7's garage continues to grow at a regular pace as the latest patch adds three new cars for free. The 1.23 update is rolling out as we speak and includes the sixth-generation Nissan Silvia (S14), specifically a 1994 Type S with the rare rear-wheel steering option dubbed "Super HICAS." Being the K trim level, it gets the 16-inch wheels while the turbocharged SR20 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine sends 216 horsepower to the rear axle.
Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year
Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
motor1.com
Mazda is selling an MX-5 for people with disabilities
With a tight cabin, two seats, and limited cargo area, the Mazda MX-5 is one of the most unpractical cars money can buy. Despite its downsides, more than one million people have bought one since the NA came out in the late 1980s. As part of the Japanese automaker's attempt to make the affordable sports car cater to a wider audience, there's also a right-hand-drive version available locally as the Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle.
Cupra Born And Leon Facelifts Spied For The First Time
Cupra is slowly but steadily upping its game with more and more products. The automaker proudly said it has already outsold Alfa Romeo and it seems that even more fresh models are on their way to help the firm keep the momentum. This time around, we are not talking about brand new vehicles but about facelifts of existing ones.
2023 Alpine A110 R Teased With 177 MPH Top Speed
Renault's performance arm Alpine will be going purely electric in 2025, but until that happens, there’s still some life left in the ol' combustion engine. Debuting October 4, the A110 R will represent the meanest derivative of the mid-engined coupe to date. We're being shown it'll also be the fastest of the bunch by topping out at 285 km/h (177 mph). That's a smidge more than the current A110 S with its maximum velocity of 275 km/h (171 mph).
BMW May Have Teased A Sleek Electric Sports Car Coming Soon
BMW, like pretty much every automaker these days, has plans for going all electric. The folks from Munich already have that plan in motion, but a recent presentation from BMW may contain a secret hiding in plain sight. Or at least, under a cover in plain sight. That secret looks...
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Teaser Previews An Off-Road Heavyweight
The Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 is happening. The automaker confirmed as much in its announcement for the updated 2024 model, casually mentioning that ZR2 was coming to the lineup. In addition, we received the above teaser photo showing a gnarly grille with a red-trimmed Bow Tie and a ZR2 badge in full view.
New BMW i5 Spy Photos Catch Door Exposed, M60 Trim Level Confirmed
It's been a minute since we last saw prototypes of BMW's all-electric 5 Series. We are definitely getting close to a reveal, as one of the vehicles is wearing a car cover instead of a camouflage wrap. Moveover, shipping papers taped to the windshield clearly identify the model and trim level of each car.
Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric Spied Still Covered In Thick Cladding
The Hyundai Kona Electric isn’t expected to debut until sometime next year. Our spy photographers have been capturing the next-gen model out testing since February, but the crossover continues to wear deceptive camouflage and cladding. New spy photos show Hyundai still developing the vehicle, with this example towing a trailer.
Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel Production Ends With Rubicon FarOut Edition
It turns out the rumors were true. Jeep is killing the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler after 2023, but it's not simply disappearing. To close out the diesel's short life with the off-roader, Jeep offers the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut edition with graphics, wheels, and more standard equipment. Identifying the...
Challenger SRT Super Stock Drag Races Other Hellcats, Camaro, SRT-4
The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon took drag strips by storm when it debuted for the 2018 model year. The 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock isn't a Demon, but its 807-horsepower Hellcat V8 and factory drag slicks make it a factory-ready machine for blitzing the quarter-mile. We don't see them very often, so catching one in its natural habitat is rather refreshing.
Best Spy Shots For The Week Of September 26
Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week. The Audi Q6 E-Tron...
2023 Nissan Frontier Gets Midnight Edition Pack, Small Price Increase
Nissan gave the Frontier pickup a thorough refresh for the 2022 model year. The truck had languished in the lineup for over 15 years, but the update put the pickup on equal footing with its competitors. When the 2023 Frontier arrives, though, it’ll be slightly more expensive than before, starting at $30,485 (all prices include the $1,295 destination charge). The 2022 Frontier started at $29,985.
Alpine A110 R Teased With Track-Focused Upgrades
Alpine will host multiple premieres at different locations around the world next month. The French performance brand will attend the 2022 Paris Motor Show where it will display a new concept that presents "a new stage in the brand's transformation." Before that happens, Alpine will also unveil a new performance version of the A110 sports car and the firm has just released the first teaser images.
