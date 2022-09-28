ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pakistan appoints new finance minister amid economic crisis

By MUNIR AHMED
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kL8SJ_0iDBQDO200

Pakistan appointed a new finance minister on Wednesday, as the impoverished Islamic nation struggles to recover from an economic crisis worsened by deadly floods.

Ishaq Dar, a senior figure in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, has been finance minister three times, and he is credited with overcoming economic turmoil during his previous stints in the role.

His challenges will be to convince the International Monetary Fund to soften some of its conditions under which Pakistan received a $6 billion bailout in 2019 and to deal with the economic devastation caused by unprecedented flooding.

He will also have to tackle a sharp rise in inflation and stabilize the rupee after it plummeted to a record record low of 240 against the U.S. dollar last week.

Dar's appointment comes as Pakistan struggles with the aftermath of historic flooding, which has killed 1,663 people, affected tens of million others, and left hundreds of thousands homeless. The government has estimated losses of $30 billion.

He was sworn in during a brief ceremony attended by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

On Tuesday, Sharif praised Dar’s predecessor, Miftah Ismail, for playing a key role in averting a possible default because of his brilliant handling of the ministry in recent months.

Dar, an accountant, faces a corruption case and he briefly appeared in an anti-graft court on Wednesday. “I was implicated in a fake case," Dar told reporters.

He returned to Pakistan on Monday after five years of self-exile in the UK, saying he had been unable to return because the former administration, led by Imran Khan, had canceled his passport.

On Wednesday, Dar said that as finance minister he had averted a possible economic crisis after 1998, when the international community imposed sanctions on Pakistan for conducting nuclear weapons tests.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — KYIV, Ukraine — The governor of Ukraine’s Luhansk region says the number of local voters cited by pro-Russia officials as having participated in a “referendum” on living under Russian rule is inconsistent with the number of people residing in the area after seven months of war.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arif Alvi
Person
Imran Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan People#Corruption#Economic Crisis#Islamic#Pakistan Muslim League
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
94K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy