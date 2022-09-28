ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wearegreenbay.com

Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels visits Brown Co.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was in the Village of Allouez on Friday visiting the Green Bay Correctional Institution. Joined by the sheriffs from Brown and Oconto County alongside State Representative David Steffen, Michels said current Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has done nothing after a 2019 report found the Allouez facility was in dangerous disrepair.
ALLOUEZ, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton Mayor impersonated, warns residents of potential scam

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A few Appleton residents say they’ve been contacted by the mayor of Appleton, but the mayor says he isn’t reaching out. “Specifically, the text says ‘this is Jake and I have a question for you about the city of Appleton or something like that,” said Jake Woodford Mayor of Appleton.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmidt Chooses Not to Run Again

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmidt will not seek the office that he held for 16 years. Schmidt, in a press release, said Friday that he “Will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time”, but added that he “Will be available to help move our community forward.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed

Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the state should ban private grants to help local communities with the cost of running elections.  The advisory referenda, on the ballot in Waukesha, Price, Lincoln and Brown counties, follow an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to outlaw outside funds for election administration […] The post Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
KIMBERLY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Bras of the Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October will be here in a few days, which means Breast Cancer Awareness Month. On October 13, BayCare Clinic will host its 8th annual Bras of the Bay at the Resch Expo. To help raise awareness about breast reconstruction, the clinic encouraged local businesses and individuals to decorate and display a bra. The public can vote on their creations online between October 1 and October 12, and the winner will be announced at the gala.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Man convicted in Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Stop Gap Measure In Place To Keep School Buses Rolling

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Busing was unavailable for students in the Oshkosh Area School District Thursday after catalytic converters were stolen from buses Wednesday. But the system should be be back up today (Friday) because of replacement coaches taken from districts that won’t have classes. In a letter...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Leaders Discuss Changes to City Bike Laws

The Two Rivers leadership group is discussing some changes to the bike laws in the Cool City. During yesterday’s Two Rivers City Update, City Manager Greg Buckley explained that the City Council had received public feedback regarding the bike laws, which led to a nice discussion during Monday’s work session meeting.
TWO RIVERS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Parents organize protest in front of Appleton hospital to raise awareness of Grace Schara’s death

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – October 13, 2021, will be a day that the Schara family will never forget. It was the day Grace, a 19-year-old with down syndrome died from acute respiratory failure and pneumonia due to COVID-19. Grace died under the care of doctors and nurses at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton and her father Scott believes her death was easily preventable.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Finalists announced for 'The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest

(WLUK) -- The finalists are in for the coolest things made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce announced Wednesday that 16 products are moving on to the next round of voting. They include a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing, based in Appleton, and the Mark W. Barker, a ship made in Sturgeon Bay.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
GREENLEAF, WI

