WTOP
Burnes outpitches Alcantara, Brewers edge Marlins 1-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Milwaukee (84-73) remained a half-game back of the Phillies for the third NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia snapped a five-game...
WTOP
Wild Card Glance
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m. Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9),...
MLB・
WTOP
Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the...
WTOP
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth inning for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good...
WTOP
Bears-Giants pits two of the bigger surprises early in 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — First-year coaches Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Brian Daboll in New York have created unexpected excitement for the Bears and Giants early this season. Barring a tie, one of them will improve to 3-1 when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A good...
WTOP
Capitals’ offseason additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers
Caps’ new additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals pulled out to a 3-1 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night behind the contributions of three players making their debuts with the team. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren signed with the...
WTOP
Capitals’ Joe Snively ready to move past ‘cool story,’ establish himself in NHL
ARLINGTON, Va. — Through the Capitals’ first two preseason games, no skater has seen more time on the ice than forward Joe Snively. The 26-year-old is one of only three Capitals players that have suited up for both of their exhibition contests and he’s taken advantage, scoring a goal Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres and firing off two shots in Wednesday’s win over the Flyers. He led all Capitals forwards with 19:35 of ice time in Philadelphia and his line’s play that night stood out to head coach Peter Laviolette.
