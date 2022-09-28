Read full article on original website
WTOP
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0
New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
WTOP
Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (65-92, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (109-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-11, 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (1-0, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -254, Rockies +209; over/under is 8...
WTOP
Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins Saturday
Miami Marlins (65-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-73, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Marlins +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
WTOP
Burnes outpitches Alcantara, Brewers edge Marlins 1-0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes outpitched Sandy Alcantara, striking out seven in eight innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Milwaukee (84-73) remained a half-game back of the Phillies for the third NL wild-card spot. Philadelphia snapped a five-game...
WTOP
Wild Card Glance
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Boston (Bello 2-7) at Toronto (Stripling 9-4), 3:07 p.m. Oakland (Sears 6-3) at Seattle (Castillo 7-6), 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-7) at Houston (Javier 10-9),...
MLB・
WTOP
Yanks’ Holmes likely out until Division Series; Britton hurt
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees All-Star closer Clay Holmes received a cortisone injection for inflammation in his right rotator cuff and likely won’t pitch again until the Division Series starts on Oct. 11. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest injury to his banged-up bullpen after Friday night’s...
WTOP
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
WTOP
Ramírez homers, Clase gets 40th save as Guardians beat KC
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez hit a three-run homer and Emmanuel Clase worked a perfect ninth inning for his major league-leading 40th save in the Cleveland Guardians’ 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Ramírez put AL Central champion Cleveland ahead for good...
WTOP
Pujols hits 701st homer, Flaherty pitches Cards past Pirates
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 701st home run, Jack Flaherty allowed one run in six innings and the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Friday night. Pujols mashed a slider from Johan Oveido 398 feet to left field in the...
