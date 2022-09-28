Read full article on original website
Rays meet Astros in matchup of playoff teams
While the Tampa Bay Rays never did run down the New York Yankees in the American League East, they did
Reds bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs
Cincinnati Reds (60-97, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (71-86, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Nick Lodolo (4-7, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Cubs: Drew Smyly (7-8, 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -135, Reds +115; over/under is 6 1/2...
Pirates take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-98, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (91-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Luis Ortiz (0-1, 1.17 ERA, .78 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-6, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -251, Pirates +206; over/under is 7...
Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins Saturday
Miami Marlins (65-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-73, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Marlins +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
Yanks’ Holmes likely out until Division Series; Britton hurt
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees All-Star closer Clay Holmes received a cortisone injection for inflammation in his right rotator cuff and likely won’t pitch again until the Division Series starts on Oct. 11. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest injury to his banged-up bullpen after Friday night’s...
Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
Triple-A Championship
Saturday, Oct. 1: Durham vs. Nashville (H), 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Reno vs. Durham/Nashville, 7:05 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Capitals’ offseason additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers
Caps’ new additions impress in preseason debuts vs. Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals pulled out to a 3-1 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night behind the contributions of three players making their debuts with the team. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren signed with the...
Capitals’ Joe Snively ready to move past ‘cool story,’ establish himself in NHL
ARLINGTON, Va. — Through the Capitals’ first two preseason games, no skater has seen more time on the ice than forward Joe Snively. The 26-year-old is one of only three Capitals players that have suited up for both of their exhibition contests and he’s taken advantage, scoring a goal Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres and firing off two shots in Wednesday’s win over the Flyers. He led all Capitals forwards with 19:35 of ice time in Philadelphia and his line’s play that night stood out to head coach Peter Laviolette.
Wizards VP of college personnel gives scout’s take on team’s young core
WASHINGTON — Few people can speak to the development of the Wizards’ young players quite like Frank Ross, who serves as the team’s Vice President of College Personnel. He’s a high-ranking front office executive who travels the country to scout prospects in practices and games. He reports back to Wizards president Tommy Sheppard and is part of the group that guides the team’s decision-making on draft night.
Bears-Giants pits two of the bigger surprises early in 2022
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — First-year coaches Matt Eberflus in Chicago and Brian Daboll in New York have created unexpected excitement for the Bears and Giants early this season. Barring a tie, one of them will improve to 3-1 when they meet at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. A good...
