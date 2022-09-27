The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded the Sustainable Construction and Design program at Hawkeye Community College with one of the first-ever Zero Energy Design Designation seals of recognition. Hawkeye is one of just 12 higher education institutions globally to receive this designation, which recognizes educational programs that are preparing tomorrow’s architectural and engineering leaders to design and build the most sustainable buildings possible.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO