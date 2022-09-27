Read full article on original website
Adult Basic Education - High School Completion Instructor (PT/Morning)
Application Deadline: Sunday, October 16, 2022 by 4:30 PM CST. Are you passionate about making an impact and empowering others with life changing opportunities? Is it your time to help be the difference? If so, Hawkeye Community College has a great opportunity for you!. The Van G Miller Adult Learning...
Sustainable Construction and Design Program Earns Zero Energy Design Designation
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded the Sustainable Construction and Design program at Hawkeye Community College with one of the first-ever Zero Energy Design Designation seals of recognition. Hawkeye is one of just 12 higher education institutions globally to receive this designation, which recognizes educational programs that are preparing tomorrow’s architectural and engineering leaders to design and build the most sustainable buildings possible.
Guest Speaker Ethan Fisher
Guest Speaker Ethan Fisher will present and lead a Q&A discussion session with the students, staff and faculty. The presentation includes Mr. Fisher’s story of alcohol abuse, substance abuse, mental health issues, and 5 key points to success and overcoming obstacles in life. FREE Raising Canes for students!. About...
