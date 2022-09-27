Read full article on original website
101 'Would You Rather' game questions for parents and kids
"Would You Rather" is a fun question-and-answer game in which players choose between two impossible situations. It can be silly or thought-provoking, there's always a learning opportunity, especially for families. "Children can learn to problem solve and test their reasoning skills in safe, non-realistic situations," Francyne Zeltser, the clinical director...
Fiction: Who Took the Prize. “Short Kids Story.”
A Legal Disclaimer for a Fictional Story: This is a work of fiction and cannot be presented as fact. Unless otherwise indicated, all the names, characters, businesses, places, events, and incidents in this book are either the product of the author's imagination or used in a fictitious manner. Any resemblance to actual people, living or dead, or events is purely coincidental.
Opinion: Loving my empty next
My, how times have changed! I recently attended a birthday party for the soon-to-be 3-year-old of a co-worker. Besides the grandmother and great-grandmother, I was the oldest person there and the only one without little kids claimable as blood kin. Although this is not a new phenomenon – our youngest is 18, after all – the idea that I no longer am beholden to nap schedules and cupcake sugar rushes and bouncy house injuries really hit home. And it was magical.
