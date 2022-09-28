Read full article on original website
What's behind the increase of kids involved in gun violence
Pandemic-driven stress and anxiety, high levels of gun possession, and reduced trust in police have contributed to an increase in the number of teenagers shot, a criminal justice professor said.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
University apologizes for past history of grave robbing and illegal medical practices
VCU issued a public apology regarding the truth behind the unlawful first heart transplant in Virginia on Sept. 16, on VCU News. A Black factory worker named Bruce Tucker was wrongfully pronounced brain-dead and had his heart transplanted to a white man without consent in 1968 at MCV, according to author Chip Jones.
2 Henrico communities named among top-50 places to live in U.S.
Two Henrico County communities have been named to a list of the top-50 places to live in the United States by the news website Stacker. Both Innsbrook (No. 42) and Short Pump (No. 49) made the list, which was based upon a number of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and quality of public schools.
Mom hopes Virginia’s new Violent Crime Task Force helps ‘stop crisis’
“Once we lose our kids to this street violence, we have pictures of our kids everywhere. He loved his friends to his family. He was very loyal and dedicated.”
Richmond mom calls Problem Solvers over safety concerns
Frustrated and afraid for her children's safety, Iesha Evans contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers fed up with the conditions at her Hillside Court Housing Community apartment.
Richmond doctor to pay $50k in connection to writing illegitimate prescriptions
A Richmond doctor has agreed to pay $50,000 after allegedly writing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
17-year-old Huguenot High School student shot near bus stop in Richmond drive-by shooting
Police tape was used to block off the corner of McDowell Road and Worthington Road. Several police vehicles were seen responding to the 900 block of McDowell Road.
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
Richmond man arrested in deadly double stabbing, victim identified
A Richmond man has been arrested for a deadly double stabbing that occurred Wednesday morning.
School bus stop shooting outrages Richmond leaders who disagree on solutions
As a 17-year-old Richmond Public Schools student fights for his life after being shot near his school bus stop, public officials butted heads over ways to keep the city's youth safe from violence.
Police looking for men connected to shootout near Henrico High School
According to police, officers responded to the corner of Willomett Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue in central Henrico County at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a report of several gunshots heard in the area.
Heat bills burning a hole in your pocket? VA fuel assistance program could soon help!
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia fuel assistance program will soon accept applications to help families pay their heating bills this winter. Applications open on October 11. They can be completed through Virginia’s CommonHelp portal or by mailing a completed form to your local social services office. The Hanover...
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
Capital Square Completes Acquisition of 262-Unit Tapestry West Apartment Community in Vibrant Richmond Neighborhood
RICHMOND, VA - Capital Square, one of the nation's leading sponsors of tax-advantaged real estate investments and an active developer of multifamily communities, announced the acquisition of Tapestry West, a 262-unit Class A multifamily community in Richmond, Virginia. The community was acquired on behalf of CS1031 Tapestry West Apartments, DST.
Petersburg Police respond to shooting near Royal Inn Motel
Petersburg Police responded to a shooting near the Royal Inn Motel off of E. Wythe Street on Friday.
Hanover doctors to pay $100k after writing potentially addictive morphine prescriptions
Two former Hanover doctors have agreed to pay $100,000 after allegedly writing morphine prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
Mayor Stoney calls for investigation into Richmond hospital accused of exploiting low-income community
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney called for a federal investigation Tuesday into a Bon Secours hospital accused of exploiting a legal loophole to profit off of Richmond's low-income residents at the expense of their health.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
