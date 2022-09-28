ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WTOP

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
WTOP

Rockies head into matchup against the Dodgers on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (65-92, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (109-48, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (9-11, 4.69 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (1-0, 4.07 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -254, Rockies +209; over/under is 8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTOP

Aaron Judge stays at 61 homers as Orioles beat Yankees 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Back in the Bronx, Aaron Judge had another sellout crowd fill Yankee Stadium hoping to see No. 62. The wait will extend into a rain-threatened weekend. Judge went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks as the Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 2-1 on Friday night.
BRONX, NY
WTOP

Yanks’ Holmes likely out until Division Series; Britton hurt

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees All-Star closer Clay Holmes received a cortisone injection for inflammation in his right rotator cuff and likely won’t pitch again until the Division Series starts on Oct. 11. Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest injury to his banged-up bullpen after Friday night’s...
BRONX, NY
WTOP

Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Miami Marlins Saturday

Miami Marlins (65-92, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (84-73, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (6-4, 3.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.50 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -187, Marlins +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI

