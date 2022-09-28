After the record-breaking heatwave the second week of September, I’m left wondering what USC is thinking by leaving their students in their cramped, old dorms. Not all of us have the luxury of living in the USC Village’s air conditioned rooms, so how are students expected to complete their work in the blistering heat? Chief Student Health Officer, Dr. Sarah Van Orman, has even warned us of the dangers of the heat that has killed thousands across the United States and the mental toll the heat can have on students. Even so, those residing in New North, Birnkrant, Marks Tower and Pardee Tower continue to be forced to get innovative or suffer the consequences.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO