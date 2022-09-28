Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
After the record-breaking heatwave the second week of September, I’m left wondering what USC is thinking by leaving their students in their cramped, old dorms. Not all of us have the luxury of living in the USC Village’s air conditioned rooms, so how are students expected to complete their work in the blistering heat? Chief Student Health Officer, Dr. Sarah Van Orman, has even warned us of the dangers of the heat that has killed thousands across the United States and the mental toll the heat can have on students. Even so, those residing in New North, Birnkrant, Marks Tower and Pardee Tower continue to be forced to get innovative or suffer the consequences.
Daily Trojan
Daily Trojan
Daily Trojan
Whether or not I’ve fully processed it, I am reaching the end of my college career. As I’ve taken most of my required courses to graduate, I am left with nothing but freedom (in the form of open electives). For my upper division communication elective, no class piqued my interest on the fall registrar more than Los Angeles: Communication and Culture, taught by Josh Kun. Through this class, we’ve explored the complexities of L.A. as a whole, discussed the paradoxical nature of the city and addressed many of the myths surrounding it. However, none have stuck with me quite like the paradigm of the L.A. anti-intellectual.
Daily Trojan
Daily Trojan
University members are working to spruce up a small plot of land near Shrine Auditorium, gathering weekly to garden and host wellness events through the University Park Peace Garden. Camille Dieterle, associate professor of clinical occupational therapy, leads the Garden Project, which is funded by the USC Chan School of Occupational Therapy ReSPONs grant.“I have had an interest in the intersection between environmental sustainability and wellness for a long time,” Dieterle said. “Most of my teaching and work is in the area of health and wellness.”
Daily Trojan
Daily Trojan
Far too often in the United States, art museums have taken exclusionary attitudes towards typically underrepresented groups. Artists outside of the Western canon go unnoticed, leaving us with an incomplete understanding of the global arts community. Fortunately, this attitude is rapidly changing, with many organizations undergoing new efforts to display pieces originating from all parts of the world. Here in Los Angeles, we get a first-hand look at this shift.
