Oakland, CA

KGO

Proctor hits grand slam, Rodón Ks 10 as Giants sweep Rockies

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Ford Proctor hit a grand slam for his first career home run, Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep. "It's hard to describe," Proctor said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks

SAN FRANCISCO -- - Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco (79-78) moved above .500 for the first...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak

LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Francisco has a 43-36 record in home games and a 79-78 record overall. The Giants are 36-11 in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Rockies aim to break 4-game slide, take on the Giants

LINE: Giants -229, Rockies +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop a four-game losing streak with a win over the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco has a 41-36 record at home and a 76-78 record overall. The Giants have a 35-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
OAKLAND, CA

