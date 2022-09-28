Read full article on original website
‘Let’s F—ing Party’: The Mariners Finally End Their 21-Year Playoff Drought
After two decades of bad decisions and bad bounces and bad play, it’s time for Seattle baseball to celebrate again.
KGO
Proctor hits grand slam, Rodón Ks 10 as Giants sweep Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- - Ford Proctor hit a grand slam for his first career home run, Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep. "It's hard to describe," Proctor said...
KGO
Longoria 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Giants win 10 of 11, beat Dbacks
SAN FRANCISCO -- - Evan Longoria homered twice and drove in five runs as the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 Friday night for their 10th win in 11 games. Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns also went deep as San Francisco (79-78) moved above .500 for the first...
Brendon Davis set for Tigers debut vs. Twins
A minor league player who thought his season was over will get his first major league start for the Detroit
KGO
Giants host the Diamondbacks on home winning streak
LINE: Giants -133, Diamondbacks +112; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they play the Arizona Diamondbacks. San Francisco has a 43-36 record in home games and a 79-78 record overall. The Giants are 36-11 in...
KGO
Rockies aim to break 4-game slide, take on the Giants
LINE: Giants -229, Rockies +190; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop a four-game losing streak with a win over the San Francisco Giants. San Francisco has a 41-36 record at home and a 76-78 record overall. The Giants have a 35-11 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
KGO
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hits 61st home run to tie Roger Maris' 61-year-old record
TORONTO -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run Wednesday, tying Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record set in 1961. Judge crushed the record-tying home run in the seventh inning off Toronto Blue Jays' Tim Mayza, sending it over the wall at Rogers Centre.
KGO
Mariners take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series
Oakland Athletics (56-100, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (1-2, 7.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 170 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Oakland Athletics to start...
