Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
Could more insolvencies drive the share prices of Begbies Traynor higher?
With more companies struggling with their businesses, will the insolvency expert Begbies Traynor be able to drive more growth out of it?. Growing inflation and a challenging environment have put a lot of pressure on businesses in the UK – which means business consultancy company and insolvency expert Begbies Traynor (GB:BEG) is well-positioned to drive better earnings.
Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times
Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in.
EQT vs. TOU: Which Energy Stock is the Better Buy?
EQT Corporation and Tourmaline Oil are well positioned to benefit from rising natural gas prices. However, EQT’s growth plan seems more compelling – at least in the short term. Amid strong gas demand fears over the war in Ukraine, the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipeline, and discussions...
Oil Continues Weak Momentum
WTI crude oil closed down 2.1% to $79.52, breaking below the $80 mark. While the chart setup suggests oil could be in for a further slide, the OPEC+ meet next week remains a key event to watch. Moreover, Russia’s recent referendums in Ukraine could potentially escalate the conflict adding to global jitters.
How Cathie Wood Sent Ginkgo Bioworks Stock (NYSE:DNA) Higher
Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) soared over 20% in Wednesday’s trading session. The increase can be attributed to the news of Cathie Wood adding 146,200 shares of the company to its fund. Is DNA Stock a Buy?. Turning to Wall Street, it appears that analysts share Cathie Wood’s optimism....
16 Banking Firms Settle SEC’s Probe of Banned Messaging for $1.1B
16 banks have agreed to pay penalties of more than $1.1 billion related to the SEC’s allegations that their employees broke record-keeping rules by using messaging applications like WhatsApp. A number of banking companies have agreed to pay penalties of $1.1 billion for allegations of wrongdoing or misconduct, and...
Bernstein IT hardware analyst to hold an analyst/industry conference call
IT Hardware & Electric Vehicles Analyst Sacconaghi discusses Apple and where the company is heading on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on October 3 at 11 am. Webcast Link. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Which Battered Vaccine Maker is a Better Buy Right Now?
When U.S. President Joseph Biden declared that the COVID-19 pandemic was over, it was a controversial statement that’s still being debated within and outside of the financial media. To be fair, Biden’s statement didn’t suggest that the U.S. government would put an end to its battle against the virus....
This Analyst Got it Right on INSW and TNK Stocks. Every Single Time!
Analyst Peter Christensen is highly optimistic about the stock trajectory of these two shipment service providers. He has a 100% success rate on his recommendations to date. Analyst Peter Christensen of Cleaves Securities boasts a 100% success rate for his picks on these two industrial goods stocks. New York-based International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW) and Vancouver, Canada-based Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.
Australian Stock Market Today – Thursday September 29: What You Need to Know
Australian shares close higher, as the Bank of England’s moves to shore up the UK economy resonate across global markets. ASX retreats from early gains, but still closes in the green. Last updated: 4:40pm AEST. The Australian share market slid back in the afternoon, after rocketing-up upon opening, bolstered...
Illumina launches line of high-end DNA sequences, Statnews reports
Illumina is launching the NovaSeq X Series, a new line of high-powered DNA sequencers that can churn out up to 20,000 human genomes in a year, 2.5 times the max output of the company’s current machines, Statnews’ Jonathan Wosen reports. The NovaSeq X and NovaSeq X Plus will sell for $985,000 and $1,250,000, respectively, and Illumina plans to start shipping NovaSeq X Plus units in 1Q23. Reference Link.
Is Nio Stock (NYSE:NIO) a Top EV Pick for the Long Haul?
Chinese electric vehicles maker Nio has been under pressure due to supply chain issues and other macro headwinds. However, Wall Street remains bullish on Nio stock based on its long-term growth potential supported by the rising demand for EVs. Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) has been facing multiple...
FUBO, CURI: What Makes These Fallen Streaming Stocks Interesting?
FuboTV and CuriosityStream have lost a massive chunk of their value over the past year. The companies feature rather compelling competitive advantages, while their shares could be poised for significant upside at their current valuation once profitability kicks in. Still, the current market environment doesn’t favor money-losing companies, which means that their investment cases are quite speculative.
Post COVID-19, Which is the Best Travel Stock to Buy?
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the biggest blowback the hospitality industry has arguably ever seen in such a short period of time. With global restrictions suspending international travel and various types of activities and the working-from-home economy taking over, whether we are talking about tourism or business trips, the industry suffered dramatically.
What You Missed On Wall Street On Thursday
Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists. BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan downgraded Apple (AAPL) to Neutral from Buy, citing outperformance year-to-date, while Rosenblatt’s Barton Crockett upgraded the stock to Buy, citing "substantial interest" from survey respondents in the iPhone 14 Pro Max [more]
Why did Aussie miner, 29Metals (ASX:29M) shares soar as much as 14% today?
29Metals shares are drawing investors, as the shift to electric vehicles and renewable energy boosts demand for copper. The miner has just locked in a key contract for a flagship mine in Western Australia. Aussie miner, 29Metals’ (ASX:29M) shares rocketed up as much as 14%, to a high of AU$2.35...
Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Nails Porsche’s IPO listing at the High End
Despite volatile stock markets, Volkswagen AG successfully spun out its premium sports car unit, Porsche, with its IPO listing in Frankfurt. This marks one of the biggest listings in Europe by pricing, which came in at the high end of its expected range at €82.50, or $80 per share.
