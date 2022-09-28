Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Appleton stabbing suspect may be released on signature bond
APPLETON (WLUK) – The attempted homicide trial for a man accused of stabbing another man in the neck during an argument has been postponed. Because prosecutors were not ready for trial, Michael Miller’s bond might be converted from $500,000 cash to a signature bond. Miller allegedly stabbed the...
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher arrested during Winneconne school investigation
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 24-year-old teacher from the Appleton area is in the Winnebago County Jail in an investigation related to an area school district. The Winneconne Police Department says the man is being held on a felony charge after an investigation conducted by a Winneconne school resource officer. The police department adds he may be referred to the Winnebago County district attorney’s office for several other charges in what it calls “a very fluid and active investigation.”
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police investigating critical incident at their After-Hours lobby
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is currently investigating a critical incident that occurred in their After-Hours lobby. According to a Facebook post, once officers arrived on the scene, they located a male with a gunshot wound. There is no information regarding his status at this time.
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
whby.com
Oshkosh carjacking suspect in custody
OSHKOSH, Wis–A suspect in an Oshkosh carjacking is now in custody. Albert Smith was wanted in connection with an alleged attack on a woman in the 800-block of North Main Street last Thursday morning. Smith reportedly pulled a gun on the victim, hit her in the head with the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.
WSAW
1 killed in Portage County crash
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department said one person has died following a crash early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., a crash involving an SUV and semi happened on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. Investigators said the SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound...
seehafernews.com
Victim in Fatal Calumet County Crash Identified
The woman who died following a crash in Calumet County earlier this week has been identified. Authorities are saying 52-year-old Patricia Nau of Neenah was traveling east on Highway 114 at around 730 Tuesday morning. It is believed the glaring sun didn’t allow her to see an oncoming dump truck,...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 28 & 29, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, September 28 & Thursday, September 29, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Victim of Harrison crash with dump truck identified
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The driver who was killed when her SUV collided with a dump truck Tuesday morning was publicly identified Thursday as Patricia Nau. She was 52 years old and from the Neenah area. As we reported, the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says Nau was driving on...
seehafernews.com
Search Warrant Lands Two Manitowoc Residents in Jail
Two Manitowoc residents are in jail after a search warrant was executed. The Manitowoc Police Department conducted the search on a home in the 800 block of South 19th Street yesterday (September 27th) due to a history of drug activity. Officers found four people inside the residence including the owner.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh school bus provider hit by thieves again, harder
The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 3 hours ago.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearings Held for Two Defendants Facing Various Drug Charges
A 51-year-old Manitowoc man and a 47-year-old Manitowoc woman appeared for bail hearings Wednesday afternoon after police conducted a search warrant at a southside residence Tuesday afternoon. Matthew K. Vertz is charged with Being A Keeper of A Drug House and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping while Jennifer C. Norrell faces charges...
WBAY Green Bay
Clintonville carjacking suspect taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted in connection to a carjacking in Clintonville has been taken into custody in Northwestern Wisconsin. The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon that Seth Genereau, 23, was taken into custody about 1 p.m. “Seth Genereau is in our custody. He...
wearegreenbay.com
Motorcyclist slams into back of vehicle, dies at hospital in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in the City of Sheboygan on Thursday afternoon. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m., officers with the Sheboygan Police Department were sent to the area of South 14th Street and Kentucky Avenue for a report of a motorcycle crash.
Law Enforcement warns drivers to be vigilant of sun glare
Over the last week, three fatal car crashes have occurred. With all three, law enforcement site the glare of the sun as a contributing factor.
wearegreenbay.com
SWAT Team called after routine traffic stop in Winnebago County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County were able to take a man with several felonies into custody on Monday after a routine traffic stop. According to a release, officers with the Oshkosh Police Department had information that a 39-year-old man from Oshkosh was a Felon in Possession of Firearms.
A one-woman police department: Meet the Coleman Police Chief
In Marinette County, in the village of Coleman, one woman is running the entire police operations on her own.
Kimberly high school teacher on leave after 'inappropriate conduct' allegations
"The Kimberly Area School District was made aware of allegations that a high school teacher engaged in inappropriate conduct with students of another school district," the school district said.
