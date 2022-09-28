Read full article on original website
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Audi RS Q6 E-Tron Spied Lapping The Nurburgring
Audi continues to work on new electric vehicles to expand its EV lineup. There’s a new zero-emissions SUV currently under development and expected to debut before the end of the year. At a later date, possibly next year, it will be joined by a performance version, recently spied by our photographers on the Nurburgring.
BMW And Kith Will Build Just Seven Of These Stylish i4 M50 EVs
BMW and the Kith are teaming up – again. You may remember back in 2020 when the two companies partnered on an M4 Competition project that bore that fashion label's branding. Now, the duo is going electric with their latest build and giving the BMW i4 M50 a fashionable makeover.
2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron First Drive Review: Best Supporting Actor
When watching movies or TV, one of my favorite things to see is a guest or a supporting actor step into a role and then complement the story (and its the stars whose names are on the marquee) beautifully. Renee Zellweger in Cold Mountain, for example, or Glenn Close on The Simpsons. Or even Heath Ledger, whose cold and measured Joker upstaged Batman at every turn in The Dark Knight.
Best Renderings For The Week Of September 26
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
Meet Sky Whale: A 3-story aircraft concept that can seat 755 passengers
AWWA Sky Whale, a large, intriguing-looking flying machine, is meant to represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and sustainability. At a recent exhibition on future transportation hosted at Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center, the design of Oscar Vinals was on display. The Sky Whale concept focuses on the...
Toyota Aygo X Understeers Its Way Through Dreaded Moose Test
The Toyota Aygo gets a new version for the 2022 model year and received an additional letter to signify the bevy of changes. Now called the Aygo X, it's much bigger than the tiny hatchback that it was across two generations, along with an added ground clearance. That said, the...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
2023 BMW XM Label Red Leaks Online, Previews The 735-HP SUV
The new XM is the first standalone M model from BMW since the M1. In standard form, its plug-in hybrid powertrain doles out 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) to all four wheels. A more powerful version called the Label Red is coming next year, but a leak from BMW gives us a preview right now.
2023 Peugeot e-208 Debuts With Significantly More Power And Range
It may look virtually the same as before, but the Peugeot e-208 gets a major update for 2023. Following a revision launched at the end of last year when it received an extra 6.5 percent of range – equating to 22 kilometers (14 miles) – the electric supermini now benefits from another significant improvement. The French automaker is cramming the hardware seen on the recently introduced e-308 into the smaller hatchback.
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
2023 Nissan Ariya Launches This Fall In US Starting At $44,485
The Nissan Ariya debuted in 2020, and the electric crossover finally goes on sale in the United States in the late fall. The front-wheel drive variants are the first ones coming to the US. The e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive variants arrive in spring 2023. The company now announces full pricing for the EV.
Four-Cylinder Audi RS Models Ruled Out, But Hybrids Are Coming
The new Mercedes-AMG C63 is a beast in terms of power but many enthusiasts will probably be missing the old days with naturally aspirated V8 engines. Those days are now in the past for the Stuttgart-based automaker as the new C63 family relies on a turbocharged and hybridized four-cylinder mill. The competition from Ingolstadt will also switch to electrified powertrains for the RS division, though it won’t come at the expense of the larger V6 and V8 combustion engines.
Next-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric Spied Still Covered In Thick Cladding
The Hyundai Kona Electric isn’t expected to debut until sometime next year. Our spy photographers have been capturing the next-gen model out testing since February, but the crossover continues to wear deceptive camouflage and cladding. New spy photos show Hyundai still developing the vehicle, with this example towing a trailer.
2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron Possibly Teased With Camouflaged Electric SUV
In early March, Audi shared "spy photos" of the facelifted E-Tron in the swoopy Sportback flavor and now we're possibly getting an official preview of the conventional body style in updated guise. The adjacent gallery was provided with the announcement of entering an E-Tron in the E-Cannonball in Hamburg, which took place last week. The peeps from Ingolstadt refrain from referring to the electric SUV as the facelifted model, but it might just be.
notebookcheck.net
Disappointing iPhone 14/14 Plus sales allegedly prompt Foxconn to cut production in favor of the iPhone 14 Pro/14 Pro Max
Apple released the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max earlier this month. While reviews of the devices have been stellar across the board, the little-to-no design changes of the non-Pro iPhone 14 models did disappoint some fans who were hoping for a more substantial upgrade over the iPhone 13. Unsurprisingly, consumers in China are apparently choosing the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max over the base models according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year
Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
Volvo EX90 Will Use Radar To Detect Kids, Pets Left Inside The SUV
The Volvo EX90 debuts on November 9, and when it breaks cover, it’ll come packed with sensors. Volvo has announced that the new electric crossover will feature an interior radar system designed to detect people – especially children – and pets left in the SUV. Volvo is...
Maserati Project24 Returns In New Images, There Won't Be Two Cars Alike
The MC20 isn't a true successor to the MC12, but much like the Ferrari Enzo-based supercar from the mid-2000s, it too is getting a track-only derivative. Announced in mid-July, the Project24 is now back in fresh imagery, albeit only renderings yet again rather than actual photos of a car. Nevertheless, we get to see Maserati's flagship with a wild aerodynamic body featuring butterfly doors facing the sky.
Ford Is Running Out Of Blue Ovals For Its Trucks
Badges are as important to Ford as any other automotive company, but it looks like the Detroit automaker is currently facing some issues with its blue oval emblem. First reported by The Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources, Ford is said to have supply chain issues involving its badges. In other words, there is a shortage of blue oval badges that are ubiquitous in every Ford vehicle, including its best-selling F-Series trucks. Not only that, even the badges that identify the model names are getting scarce.
Motor1.com
